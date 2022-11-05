STANFORD, Calif. – A sloppy, porous Stanford team was exactly what Washington State needed to snap its skid.

The Cougars took advantage early and often, gaining yards at will and gobbling up four fumbles in the first half en route to a 52-14 thrashing of the Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Running back Nakia Watson returned after missing three weeks with an injury and set the tone on the second play. Watson ran for a 65-yard gain to set up the Cougars first touchdown, which quickly grew to a 21-0 lead in the first nine minutes.

Watson took 16 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown, leading a banner day for the Cougars rushing attack that gained 306 yards at an 8.1 a carry clip.

He scored a 41-yard run to give the Cougars a 42-7 lead at halftime.

The win pushed WSU to 5-4, 2-4 (Pac-12) on the season, one win from securing bowl eligibility.

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, where they averaged 13.7 points a game, by posting their highest scoring total of the season. Cameron Ward hardly broke a sweat, completing 16 of 32 attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and went the entire game without being sacked.

It was the largest of margin of victory for the Cougars over the Cardinal, which dropped to 3-6, 1-6. WSU has won six straight meetings against Stanford.

The Cougars will host Arizona State next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.