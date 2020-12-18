How weird has this football season been for Washington State?

The Cougars (1-2) are finishing their season after just four games and against an opponent — Utah — that wasn’t even on the schedule until this past week.

“I think it’s been incredibly hard on these guys,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich told reporters Tuesday about what has transpired, while also saying the Cougars have made the decision to not play in a bowl game. “The uncertainty of what’s going to hit next, who’s going to hit what team. I think they deserve a ton of credit, and I’m talking out the players getting to this point. You guys have no idea what they go through — not that it’s anything that is your fault — but this is completely abnormal for them and they continue to battle through to represent the Cougs the best they can.”

Make that ABNORMAL in all caps. The season started late because of the coronavirus, then the Cougars had two games canceled because of their COVD-19 issues and another called off because of California’s issues last week.

The Cougars have had as many games canceled as they have played. That the game against Cal was canceled after Washington State had arrived at Martin Stadium and was warming up was perhaps the cruelest blow.

Of course, it hasn’t been easy for any team this season, including Utah, which has had two games canceled this year.

The Utes (2-2) lost their first two games, including blowing a 21-point halftime lead at Washington, but have won their past two games, including last week’s 38-21 win over Colorado, which had been undefeated and ranked No. 21.

No matter the challenge, Rolovich and his team are happy the Pac-12 added Saturday’s game to the schedule on Monday.

“These guys have been through a lot and all they want to do is play,” Rolovich said. “It’s been hard on the players on all of the teams.”

Utah is similar to Cal in that it relies on a running game and a physical defense to win games.

“Any team that is coached by (Utah coach) Kyle Whittingham is going to be a tough, physical, passioned, love-playing-football team,” Rolovich said. “There is a physicality to his brand that has been developed for a long time up there. You’re probably going to be sore the next day. Our challenge is to make sure they are sore the next day too.”

WSU senior cornerback George Hicks III said the Cougars are working hard to end this weird season on a positive note.

“It has been a long season, a lot of things had happened, a lot of things have changed day by day, but we are sticking it out and we’re working hard,” Hicks III said. “But this is what we work for and this was what we are out here for, to play.”

Hicks said he understood the early decision not to play in a bowl, because even if the Cougars accepted a bid, it wouldn’t necessarily mean the game would be played.

“It’s not something we’re all disappointed in, because we’ll be back here next year, in a bowl game, in a different situation,” said Hicks III, who plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

Rolovich has great respect for how his players have learned to adapt under trying circumstances.

“All I can say is I appreciate the guys who made it through,” Rolovich said. ” It was incredibly hard, but I think they will better future leaders for this world and their families because of the adversity they faced this year, and that’s how I want to look at it.”