For the second consecutive night, Washington State football received some welcome news.

After former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano announced he was transferring to WSU on Friday, star running back Max Borghi said on Twitter Saturday night that he was returning to the team for the 2021 season.

Borghi missed all but the final game of the virus-shortened 2020 season with an injury.

Borghi had a breakout sophomore season in 2019 with 817 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

This story will be updated