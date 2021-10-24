PULLMAN — Washington State endured a week of turmoil and still managed to put a competitive product on the field against a skilled opponent.

Although the Cougars fell 21-19 on Saturday to BYU — which has now beat four Pac-12 teams — they should have some reason to like their chances of finishing this thing out on a high note.

WSU (4-4) needs to win two of its final four games to reach bowl eligibility. In its way are conference heavyweights Arizona State and Oregon, winless Arizona and the struggling Washington Huskies.

It’ll be a challenge — and might well come down to the wire — but securing two more victories under interim coach Jake Dickert certainly doesn’t seem out of the question considering the well-matched showing in his debut.

With that, let’s look back.

Borghi and the WSU run game

WSU fans know mainstay running back Max Borghi most for his exceptional acceleration, maneuverability outside the tackles and next-level cutting ability inside.

“Everyone talks about the player. I’m going to talk about the person,” Dickert said.

Perhaps more important than his career day on the field Saturday, Borghi was one of eight team captains to take point this week and guide the Cougars as they plugged away through an unpleasant situation.

“He did a great job of leading the charge of where we wanted to go and setting the example, and being a great voice and leader,” Dickert said. “We all know what he’s capable of. We all know Max’s talent, but the person inside matched the player (Saturday).”

Dickert spent parts of this week getting more familiar with WSU’s offensive players. He didn’t know them much beyond the practice reps they’d taken against his defenders.

As defensive coordinator, Dickert’s focus was largely on that side of the ball. But after a few days at the helm, he’s starting to get a feel for the character among the run-and-shooters. He was especially impressed with Borghi’s “demeanor, work ethic and leadership.

“And for him to have success (Saturday) is fun to watch,” Dickert said.

Borghi set a career-high in carries for the second consecutive game. He logged 17 rushing attempts last week in a 34-31 win over Stanford, then collected 18 handoffs versus BYU. Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich indicated after the Stanford game that the Cougars found Borghi’s ideal workload in the run-and-shoot to be between 15-20 carries per game.

The star senior back gained 83 yards. He scored three touchdowns on the ground — something he had never accomplished before.

Borghi increased his career rushing TD total to 28, passing WSU great Jerome Harrison for second on the all-time rushing scoring list. Borghi’s 37 total touchdowns on his career ties him for second in overall scoring with receiver Gabe Marks.

Borghi’s uptick in production might be attributed to an injury sustained last week by his backfield compatriot, fellow veteran Deon McIntosh.

McIntosh disappeared from the lineup midway through the second quarter against Stanford, and after halftime was on crutches with a wrap around his right ankle.

The Cougars tried one run with third-stringer Nakia Watson versus BYU — a 1-yarder late in the first quarter — then abandoned using the Wisconsin transfer for the remainder of the game.

BYU rumbled for 253 yards on 46 carries, an average of 5.5 yards per try (minus sacks). Sturdy back Tyler Allgeier posted 191 yards on 32 totes, and was never brought down for a loss.

The visiting Cougars entered the game splitting their passes and rushes at almost exactly 50% this season. Precisely two-thirds of their plays Saturday were called runs.

“We didn’t do our best, as far as wrapping up and squeezing, and taking angles,” Dickert said of the rushing defense.

“We got a little bit leaned on in the second half. We didn’t have our opportunities to take the ball away.”

WSU will next face an opponent in Arizona State that ranks third in the Pac-12 in per-game rushing (203.7 yards), second in yards per carry (5.4) and first in rushing TDs (22).

The coaching transition

Dickert and company were “learning on the fly.”

The Cougs’ staff this week had to quickly replace five coaches, all of whom were let go by the school Monday for failing to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Dickert was at the helm of a team for the first time in his 14-year career, and called his debut a “learning experience.” He must learn how to properly balance his responsibilities as a head coach and defensive coordinator.

Offensive coordinator Brian Smith, who’d spent the last several weeks assisting the offense from the press box, took over play-calling duties from the sideline.

WSU’s run-and-shoot offense slowed its pace. In between plays, Smith walked a few yards onto the field to meet with quarterback Jayden de Laura.

The Cougs’ three most successful drives averaged about five minutes apiece. WSU’s offense had been playing significantly faster than that in recent weeks.

Coug players said the transition was relatively seamless and didn’t impact their performance much.

Dickert said it went about as well as possible under the circumstances.

“Brian’s and (special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz’s) communication was really good,” he said. “I thought it was really smooth. There were just little things I can get better at, that we can get better at.”

A new face was on the sideline in offensive line coach Dennis McKnight, a run-and-shoot vet who was brought on earlier this week. Quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison, another recent hire, watched from above. Dickert said the two assumed observer roles at practices last week and haven’t had time yet to teach hands-on because their employment wasn’t cleared until Friday.

WSU’s offense underwent periods of disjointedness, mixed in with a couple of impressive drives in which the run-and-shoot looked crisp.

There were a handful of execution errors — three drive-killing holding calls, some deep misfires into traffic from de Laura and a mishandled snap on an unsuccessful PAT — but despite the coaching turnover, the Cougs seemingly limited communication mishaps.

“It was a smooth transition,” slot Calvin Jackson Jr. said. “Coach Stutz (former co-OC/QBs coach Craig Stutzmann), coach Rolo, those guys are great, but at the end of the day, right now, our play-caller is coach Smitty, and he did a really good job getting us ready, along with coach Dre (WRs coach Andre Allen). At first, it was different, but you can’t sit here and sulk.”