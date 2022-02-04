Joey Hobert surprised Washington State football fans when he entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. The sophomore slot receiver announced his intentions of departing Pullman over his social media channels Thursday morning.

“I am grateful for all of the love I have received while at WSU, but I know that opening this new chapter of my life is what is best for me,” Hobert wrote. “The team is in great hands!”

Hobert showed flashes of his potential while playing in a reserve role last season in his second year as a Cougar, registering 15 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown – a 55-yard catch-and-run versus Oregon State in October.

Golf

• The Washington men shot 15-under for the second consecutive day at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii, in third place, six strokes back of the lead. RJ Manke was the top Husky, tied for third at 10-under after his 5-under 67 second round.

Hockey

• Lukas Svejkovsky scored twice and Jared Davidson had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds made easy work of the visiting Prince George Cougars, 7-2.

• Ryan Hofer had three assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Victoria Royals 4-2. Niko Huuhtanen had a goal and an assist for Everett.