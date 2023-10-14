Arizona’s young quarterback shined and the Wildcats’ defense had its best game of the year. The 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars had no answers on either side of the ball.

Wildcats QB Noah Fifita picked apart the Cougs’ defense, and WSU’s offense stumbled throughout a 44-6 Pac-12 loss on Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

Fifita completed 34 of 43 passes for 342 yards to collect his first win as Arizona’s QB.

A redshirt freshman, Fifita took over starting duties three weeks ago in place of injured starter Jayden de Laura, the former WSU quarterback. Fifita played well in his first two games — a one-score loss to No. 7 Washington on Sept. 30 and a triple-overtime defeat at No. 10 USC last weekend.

In his third try, Fifita looked like a veteran and the Wildcats posted a breakthrough victory.

Fifita didn’t score any touchdowns, but he played a poised and efficient game, guiding scoring drives on six of Arizona’s first seven possessions.

Fifita took what WSU’s defense gave to him, firing safe passes underneath while taking the occasional shot — he connected on six passes of 15 or more yards. Fifita completed passes to nine different receivers, and Arizona also got a productive day out of its ground game (174 yards).

In all, the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) outgained the Cougars 516-234.

WSU (4-2, 1-2) dropped its second straight game. In last week’s loss to UCLA, the Cougar offense was similarly sluggish, gaining a season-low 216 yards.

WSU scored on its opening possession against Arizona, but went lifeless afterward, crossing midfield on just three of their 11 possessions.

The Cougars committed three turnovers — including a turnover on downs deep in their own territory early in the game — and were held under 30 yards on nine drives. WSU managed just 35 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward went 22 of 30 for 192 yards. He threw a costly interception in the third quarter and lost a fumble on the ensuing drive as Arizona continued to pull away.

The Wildcats scored on four of their five possessions in the first half and took a 20-6 lead into the break. Fifita led a nice drive out of the half to put Arizona up 23-6. After a Ward interception, Fifita conducted a 16-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to effectively ice the game.

Arizona tailback Jonah Coleman totaled 168 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Backup running back Rayshon Luke tallied 88 yards of offense and scored twice.

The Cougs were led by running back Nakia Watson, who gained 88 receiving yards and scored a short rushing touchdown on WSU’s first drive.

WSU will travel to No. 8 Oregon next weekend. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.