PULLMAN — A few days after Washington State turned in its best effort of the season — clobbering Stanford by 38 points to snap a three-game skid — Cougars coach Jake Dickert was asked how his team managed to turn things around.

The Cougs didn’t make any sweeping changes to their schemes or personnel, he said. They “stayed the course” and trusted that they’d break through eventually.

“It’s getting better at what you do and executing what you do and having confidence in what you do,” Dickert said. “I mean that. I try to instill belief in our players and coaching staff every day. It’s powerful, because I think one of people’s biggest limiters is their belief system. If you believe you can or believe you can’t, you’re typically right.”

WSU (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) absorbed several deflating losses during its midseason slide, but kept the faith and broke free from the funk with an emphatic victory. Now heading into the homestretch of their season, the Cougars are rejuvenated after seeing their persistence pay off.

“(The blowout win over Stanford) really pushed us a couple of steps forward,” Cougar safety Jaden Hicks said. “We’re only one win from a bowl game, so it just pumped us up even more. We’re even more hungry, looking for another W this week.”

Back at home and riding momentum, WSU eyes postseason eligibility when it squares off with Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at frigid Martin Stadium (Pac-12 Networks).

Advertising

The Cougs are favored by nine points over an up-and-down Sun Devils squad, which will be playing its seventh game under interim coach Shaun Aguano. Fifth-year coach Herm Edwards was sent packing in mid-September.

In ASU, Dickert sees signs of a “hungry team” that “hasn’t quit” despite its coaching shake-up. The Sun Devils are 2-4 since Aguano took the reins. Their finest moment came on Oct. 8, when they stunned a ranked Washington team. They’ve been largely inconsistent otherwise, losing 15-14 to Stanford and eking out a one-score win over a lowly Colorado team before a spirited performance in a 50-36 defeat versus No. 9 UCLA.

Under Aguano, the Devils plugged in a new starting quarterback and simplified their offense. ASU takes a balanced approach and boasts one of the Pac-12’s top tailbacks in Xazavian Valladay, but the team has been riding QB Trenton Bourguet’s hot hand to the tune of 784 passing yards over the past two weeks.

“Part of that spark is the quarterback and what he’s provided to their offense,” Dickert said of Bourguet, a pocket-passer who hasn’t made many errant decisions. “It starts with limiting some of the passing plays.”

ASU plays aggressively, often sending out its offense for fourth-down plays and two-point tries.

“They understand … I’m going to go out on fourth down and make gambling calls,” Aguano said. “We have nothing to lose. We’re going to go try and win the football game.”

Advertising

They’ll be up against a WSU defense that has established itself firmly as one of the conference’s best units. The Cougars are coming off their most dominant defensive effort in Pac-12 play. They forced four takeaways versus Stanford.

“We’ve emphasized (turnovers) even more in practice the last couple of weeks, and the guys have really taken it to heart,” Dickert said.

WSU ranks in the top half in each of the Pac-12’s defensive stat categories. The Cougs sit first in scoring defense (20 points per game), yards allowed per play (5.2) and tackles for loss (62), and fourth in rushing defense (122.8 yards per game). On the other side, ASU’s offense ranks in the bottom half of the conference in most statistical columns.

“They’re a very stingy defense,” Aguano said. “They fit well in the run game. They bring all sorts of pressure up front. You have to manage that in the pass game. Our guys were in here early trying to figure that out.”

The Cougs spent the week sorting out their left tackle position, left vacant when standout Jarrett Kingston sustained a season-ending injury in the second quarter versus Stanford.

Yet WSU still performed admirably up front and unlocked a feature of its offense that had been missing for much of its Pac-12 schedule.

Advertising

Buoyed by the return of starting tailback Nakia Watson, the Cougars piled up over 300 yards on the ground during their best rushing day in 16 years. Stopping the run hasn’t been a strength of ASU’s defense, which yielded 402 rushing yards last weekend and has logged only 35 tackles for loss — third-to-last in the country.

Aside from matchup advantages, WSU will enjoy an edge in the bitter cold of the Palouse against a team that isn’t accustomed to inclement weather. The Cougars are seeking their fifth win in the past six meetings with ASU. WSU is also looking to lock up a bowl berth for its seventh consecutive full season — excluding the four-game 2020 campaign.

“Belief is powerful because it really sustains the mission of what we’re trying to do as a team and as a program,” Dickert said. “There’s a special connection with this group. They want to prove who they can be and they’re fighting to stay together. We need one more win to become bowl eligible and we’re really approaching ‘1-0’ this week.”