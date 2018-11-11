Washington State's AP ranking now matches its College Football Playoff ranking after easily knocking off Colorado on the road. The Huskies, who were on a bye, moved up three spots.

Is it Apple Cup week yet?

The anticipation continues to build for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest rivalry games ever between Washington and Washington State.

The Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) maintained their lead over the Huskies (7-3, 5-2) atop the Pac-12 North with their 31-7 victory at Colorado on Saturday.

That performance helped propel Washington State past Ohio State and LSU to No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. That matches the Cougars’ highest ranking over the past 15 years (they were also No. 8 for a week in 2017).

The Huskies, idle this weekend, rose three spots to No. 17. (Utah, at No. 21, is the only other Pac-12 team ranked this week.)

Both UW and WSU have some work to do before Apple Cup week arrives.

The Cougars host Arizona for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Martin Stadium.

The Huskies host Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.