Washington State dipped into the transfer portal and added to its pool of promising young pass-catchers, signing former Oregon State receiver Zeriah Beason on Wednesday.

Beason has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 20 games with 13 starts across the past two seasons with the Beavers.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Duncanville, Texas, had an encouraging start to his collegiate career, recording 148 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches over five games — all starts — as a freshman in 2020.

He had an underwhelming campaign last year and finished as the Beavers’ fifth-most productive receiver with 236 yards and a TD on 20 receptions.

Softball

• Baylee Klingler has been named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday. Klingler leads the Pac-12 and is third nationally with 18 home runs. The senior’s .457 batting average ranks ninth and her 55 RBI is the second-most in the NCAA. Klingler’s 1.043 slugging percentage ranks second in the nation.

Women’s Basketball

• Former Gig Harbor standout Brynna Maxwell is transferring from Utah to Gonzaga. She averaged 10.5 points last year, her second earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

Women’s Golf

• Stefanie Deng finished in a tie for ninth place with Washington State’s Darcy Habgood (4-over) at the Pac-12 women’s championship in at the Eugene (Ore.) country Club. UW finished in a three-way tie for eighth, 23 strokes behind champion Oregon. Washington State took 10th.

• The Seattle U women wrapped up the season by finishing third in the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Kerrville, Texas. Samantha Bruce led the Redhawks by tying for fifth at 4-over.

Tennis

• For the second time in five days, the Washington State (8-14) women defeated Washington (14-11), 4-2 in a first-round match at the Pac-12 Tennis Championships at the Ojai (Calif.) Valley Tennis Club. WSU will face No. 2 UCLA in the quarterfinals.

• The Washington men (16-10) beat Oregon for the third time this season at the Pac-12 Championships 4-2 and will face No. 1 Arizona in the quarterfinals.

Baseball

• Jack Smith matched a career-high with four hits to lead visiting Washington State (14-21) past Seattle U (8-29) in a nonconference matchup, 11-6.

• Visiting Tri-City scored three runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Everett AquaSox 5-3. Spencer Packard was 2 for 2 with two walks for Everett, who have lost five straight.

• Erick Meija was 2 for 3 with a homer as the host Tacoma Rainiers beat Sugar Land 4-2.