EUGENE, Ore. — Cooper Mathers looked like he had seen a ghost. He put his hands over his helmet, trying to understand how he had just dropped a wide-open pass from Cameron Ward, attempting to ignore the 50,000 Oregon fans bathing in joy.

Mathers was back in action for the first time in three weeks, recovered from a hamstring injury. At tight end, he gives Washington State real speed and versatility at the position, which is why he’s earned the starting job. The Cougars love what he gives them.

Washington State will surely forgive him for dropping the pass, which zapped its momentum in this 38-24 loss to No. 9 Oregon. In the immediate aftermath, the wound remained fresh. The Cougars never quite recovered.

That’s because the visitors had a real chance to silence Autzen Stadium at that moment, midway through the second quarter. The score was tied, 10-even, and WSU’s offense looked like the one that captured the nation’s attention when they rose to No. 13 after four weeks of the season. Lincoln Victor was back healthy, catching passes for huge gains, and Ward had time to throw to him and others.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) had covered 34 yards in two plays, moving to the Ducks’ 46. They looked like the aggressors. Their offensive line was shoving. Then Ward uncorked a lob downfield to Mathers, all by himself on the sideline, in perfect position to make the catch and step out of bounds.

When the ball glanced off his hands, Washington State suffered a firm kick to the stomach. Not often can teams catch the Ducks off-guard like that. To beat them, you have to capitalize on mistakes. The Cougars didn’t lose because of one mistake, but when the Ducks parlayed a failed WSU trick play on fourth down into a touchdown drive before halftime, it became clear how much had swung.

Advertising

Washington State played a better game than the previous two weeks, facing just a 17-13 deficit at halftime. Ward had time to throw, Victor was back spreading the defense out, and the Cougars were picking up the Ducks’ blitzes, keeping their defensive line at bay.

Those themes lasted for only the first 30 minutes. Oregon outscored WSU 21-10 in the second half, handing the Cougars their third straight loss.

Attribute that to several factors, but this above all: In the second half, the Ducks gave the Cougars more of what had stymied them in their last two losses, a coverage-heavy defense that gave Ward nowhere to go downfield. He took six sacks in this loss. His offensive line could only hold up for so long.

Then there were the issues with Washington State’s run defense, which could not stop Oregon from racking up 251 yards and three touchdowns. On one occasion, the Ducks capped a 75-yard drive with a two-yard rush from running back Bucky Irving, who did the same one drive later, pushing the hosts’ lead to 17-10.

Later in the game, Irving put on full display the mismatch on the field. He took a handoff from Nix, burst up the middle and juked WSU safety Sam Lockett with a vicious move, which freed him for a 43-yard touchdown rush, good for a 31-16 lead.

By that point, it was all but over. Next week, Washington State heads to Tempe to square off with Arizona State.