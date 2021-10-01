The questions haven’t changed much since last week for the Washington State football team: Can the Cougars hold a lead, and who will start at quarterback when the team plays Saturday at California?

Jarrett Guarantano, the graduate transfer from Tennessee, played at quarterback in the 24-13 defeat last Saturday at Utah, which became the third team to rally from a second-half deficit to beat WSU (1-3) this season.

Sophomore Jayden de Laura, who started Washington State’s second and third games after coming in for an injured Guarantano in the season opener, might be available after suffering an injury two weeks ago.

Coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday there was a “good chance” de Laura, who has been the most effective of the four quarterbacks who have played this season for WSU, would be ready to play Saturday. That does not necessarily mean he will start.

“We haven’t had a real clean start to the season at the quarterback position,” Rolovich said. “We’re going to have to see who is available and who can go out there and do it. … There is probably some competition element to (who will start at quarterback), as there was last week.”

Whoever it is will need to lead a more productive offense. The offense has scored 27 points in the past two games and 13 points in the past six quarters.

“We had a good exercise watching the whole game (against Utah) with the offense,” Rolovich said. “It was time to be real honest with everyone because I think there were plays to be made and we didn’t make them. We’ve got to look at what our guys can execute well in a game-time situation.

“I just think we’re better than 13 points and 14 points in the last two games. We are just better than that, and we have more talent than that.”

Teams don’t often win in the Pac-12 scoring that few points.

WSU’s problems on offense have been worse in the second half. The Cougars were scoreless in the second half when USC came back from a 14-0 deficit to win 45-14, and the Cougars didn’t score again against Utah after a touchdown in the first two minutes of the third quarter gave them a 13-7 lead.

The Cougars kept the lead until the final five minutes against the Utes before the troubling trend of blowing leads — a trend that extends to last season — continued.

It certainly would help the Cougars if running back Max Borghi can return, and Rolovich said Wednesday there was a good chance of that. Borghi was off to a quick start against Utah before injuring his arm on the first snap of the second quarter.

He had 42 yards on six carries before the injury.

“I was excited because I thought he came in with a great mindset, he was running the ball hard and we were moving the ball,” Rolovich said “I saw another level in Max as far as how he was running the ball.”

The Cougars face a Cal team that is also off to a disappointing start this season. The Bears are 1-3 but aren’t that far away from being 4-0. They lost 22-17 to Nevada after blowing a 14-0 lead, fell 34-32 at Texas Christian after leading in the fourth quarter and lost 31-24 in overtime to Washington last week after a game-winning field-goal try in regulation fell just short.

One of the teams Saturday will get a victory that could start a turnaround. The other will be at the bottom of the Pac-12 North.

Rolovich said he thinks the Cougars took a “step forward” last week, even in defeat.

“I know it was a loss, and that might make people mad, but the fight until the end and the fight on the goal line on that last fumble to keep us in the game,” Rolovich said of why he says the team progressed. “There were opportunities that you have to take advantage of in this league and we didn’t do that enough.”