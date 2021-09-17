The WSU Cougars are coming off a much-needed 44-24 win against Portland State.

Meanwhile, USC is coming off a stunning 42-28 home loss to Stanford in its Pac-12 opener, a defeat that cost Trojans’ coach Clay Helton his job.

The two teams meet Saturday afternoon in Pullman for WSU’s conference opener, and the key to the game might be more about where the players are between the ears, instead of between the lines.

“It’s hard on these kids going through a coaching change,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said Monday upon hearing the news of Helton’s firing. “Whether it’s right or wrong — or however everybody feels, it’s not easy for these young guys … to go through that. A lot of question marks go through your brain: What’s the future look like and all those things. That throws a wrinkle into (Saturday’s game), but that should not change our approach.”

Helton was popular with his players, who were reportedly in tears after Helton broke the news to them. How they will respond in interim coach Donte Williams’ first game is anyone’s guess, but Rolovich said Wednesday that the Cougars are preparing as if the Trojans will play inspired football.

“I think we have to plan that way,” Rolovich told reporters Wednesday. “It’s better to plan that way than the other way. You set yourself up for failure if you don’t plan on them coming out with great energy and kind of a renewed sense of purpose. We’ll see.”

Rolovoch said he’s not expecting USC (1-1) to change much philosophically with the move to Williams, adding, “(You) can’t tie yourself in knots thinking about what might happen.”

The Cougars, meanwhile, are feeling much better after rebounding from a season-opening loss to Utah State with a blowout win over Portland State.

That win, of course, was against an FCS team that the Cougars were expected to beat. USC, even with the drama surrounding the program, is a nine-point favorite against WSU.

The Trojans defeated the Cougars 38-13 in Los Angeles last season in a game that was more lopsided than the score indicated. USC led 35-0 midway in the second quarter.

It was a particularly tough game for then-true freshman WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was intercepted on back-to-back plays in the first quarter and had three turnovers in the game.

De Laura, expected to start again this week after reclaiming the starting job last week, said he didn’t have much time to prepare for USC last season after recovering from COVID-19.

“I just really wasn’t all there mentally, just mental mistakes in the game that I now know this year,” de Laura told reporters Wednesday. “Preparation is way easier this year.

“I can’t afford to take sacks and turnovers — I can’t turn over the ball. I’ve just got to take care of the ball and march downfield and try to score every time we get the ball.”

How difficult that will be might depend on where USC is mentally.

“It’s a little bit of an interesting piece of the puzzle of this game,” Rolovich said Wednesday, “but it still comes down to us being ready to play.”