At times, Washington State left points on the table. In the end, the Cougars left no doubt.

Washington State’s defense took command and the offense found its groove, leading to a 50-24 rout of Colorado State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday.

The start of the 2023 season was shaky for WSU — a quick punt and a long CSU drive for a field goal. That didn’t last, as the Cougars seized the lead on a seven-play 75-yard drive, capped by a Cameron Ward quarterback sneak.

From there, the Cougars defense locked down the Rams the rest of the first half, allowing 32 yards and forcing four punts and a turnover on downs.

There was mixed results for Ward, with WSU’s qb fumbling twice and missing a wide open receiver in the end zone.

Ward made up for the mistakes.

The second-year starter completed 37 of 49 attempts for a career-high 451 yards and three touchdowns. Lincoln Victor caught 11 passes for 168 yards.

Meanwhile the Cougs had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown by Jaden Hicks. The Cougars led by 33 points early in the fourth quarter. WSU allowed two long touchdowns after that, a 98-yard kick return and a 75-yard pass by the Rams’ backup quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. 

