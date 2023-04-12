PULLMAN — Last year, the Washington State football team enjoyed veteran experience at defensive tackle. Now it’s an unseasoned group.

WSU used a four-man defensive-tackle rotation in 2022. Three of them graduated.

Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule III and Amir Mujahid wrapped up their careers after combining for 87 appearances, 49 starts, 132 tackles, 14½ tackles for loss and five sacks over the past three seasons.

“With Mujahid, Pule and Mejia — ever since they left, there was a big hole,” Nusi Malani said after a recent spring camp practice. “[We’re] starting from the bottom, just working as hard as we can.”

The only returner from last season’s rotation, Malani has established himself as the team’s best defensive tackle. The 6-foot-4, 277-pound junior appeared in every game last year, recording 12 tackles and two sacks. Malani was a reserve for two seasons at Virginia before transferring to WSU.

Malani is a lean, quick player who has stood out during spring camp. He bursts off the line of scrimmage and uses his agility to slip past blockers and chase down quarterbacks. Malani seems to specialize in pass-rushing.

When the Cougars use their “Cheetah” package — a speed-oriented defensive line grouping on passing downs — they send out Malani and three edge rushers.

Four other defensive tackles are vying for time. David Gusta appears to be in the lead for the second starting spot. The redshirt sophomore dealt with injuries last season but made 10 appearances and started one game. He recorded 11 tackles, one for loss.

Gusta struggled with various injuries during his freshman season in 2021. He was buried down the depth chart entering spring camp last year but had an impressive preseason to climb to the No. 5 position and capture a limited role.

“Last year I was on the sidelines watching everybody practice, like, ‘I want to be out there,’ ” Gusta said Tuesday after the 10th practice of spring camp. “Y’all know about the injuries I’ve had. It’s actually been quite a few. It’s nice that I can remain healthy and just hurt people now.”

The 6-3, 293-pound Gusta is a compact tackle who stays low and uses power moves to bull-rush his way past blockers.

“What I proved to coaches — when I can get my hands on people, no one can get them off,” Gusta said. “Just my physicality.”

Malani and Gusta have been consistent performers while lining up with WSU’s first unit the past three weeks of spring camp. Still, defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis isn’t ready to name starters.

“You see them with the [starters] every day, but I’m not going to say it’s theirs right now,” he said. “I’m never going to say that until we get to the first game of the season. But Nusi and Gusta have brought it. They brought the leadership, No. 1, and what they’re doing technically, No. 2.”

Also in the mix are junior Ty Garay-Harris, redshirt freshman Rashad McKenzie and true freshman Ansel Din-Mbuh.

Garay-Harris has appeared in 25 games the past three seasons, primarily on special teams. The 6-5, 290-pounder has two tackles and half a sack in his WSU career. Garay-Harris is taking second-team reps at spring camp.

“Ty has matured a lot,” Kaligis said. “He now trusts what he’s got in his body. … I just see more confidence in who he is.”

McKenzie distinguished himself as one of the most promising signees in WSU’s 2022 class last fall. Teammates and coaches often talked up McKenzie’s potential. The 6-6, 300-pounder from Southern California took a redshirt year.

He’s been sharing second-team duties at spring camp. McKenzie sustained an unspecified lower-body injury Tuesday during one-on-one blocking drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

Din-Mbuh, a 6-3, 285-pounder, played his prep ball in Texas’ large-school ranks and enrolled early at WSU. Din-Mbuh has drawn praise during spring camp from coaches and players, who say he boasts advanced strength.

“I feel like it’s going to be about the same, especially with a kid like Ansel coming in as a freshman,” Gusta said when asked about WSU’s depth at defensive tackle. “He does not look like a freshman whatsoever.

“Everybody’s coming up the right way. After the spring and going into the summer, we’re going to have everything we need.”

Kaligis hopes to clear up some depth-chart questions this week. The Cougars will hold their second scrimmage at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, then conduct two lighter practices next week before the spring game April 22.

“I want to see guys rise to the top,” Kaligis said. “This is where guys are going to rise, because this is really going to be our last physical week.”