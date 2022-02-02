PULLMAN — Jake Dickert isn’t overlooking the NCAA’s transfer portal, but he is prioritizing the recruitment of high-school players.

“We’ll always be a developmental program,” the first-year Washington State coach said. “We won’t just be a talent-addition program.”

The Cougars’ haul of newcomers reflects Dickert’s recruiting emphasis.

Nine players, all of them high-school prospects, inked binding contracts with WSU on Wednesday’s national signing day. They’ll join 14 earlier additions in the Cougs’ 2022 class, which includes 18 high-school recruits and five transfers.

“I want to build our program through high school players,” Dickert said during a news conference after WSU finalized its list of signees. “The portal will always be there, but I think (focusing on player development) puts a premium on relationships within your program and how you run your program daily.”

The Cougars addressed weak spots up front and in their secondary, signing four offensive linemen and three defensive backs.

They also reeled in a dynamic running back and an efficient quarterback, both of whom put up big numbers while playing against stiff competition in Texas’ Class 6A ranks — the state’s top level of play.

Advertising

WSU made the most of its Lone Star State coaching connections, landing six Texans. New Coug staffers Eric Morris (offensive coordinator), Clay McGuire (offensive line) and Joel Filani (receivers) “have deep ties in Texas, as well as some of our support staff,” Dickert said. Recruiting coordinator Marco Regalado, who took over that job in mid-January after Josh Omura’s sudden departure for Arizona, grew up in south Texas.

“Our foundational areas will still be Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Hawaii,” Dickert said. “But it’s good to have a secondary pipeline in Texas that we can tap into, that finds the right people for our program.

“When you’re recruiting for the second signing day, sometimes you have to spread a bigger net than we’d like, but I think we did it targeting the right people and positions.”

It’s far too early to tell whether any of the rookies will vie to contribute immediately. Dickert hinted that most of them are development projects, but he highlighted three names to watch in 2022.

Jaylen Jenkins, a speedster out of powerhouse Allen High, might soon become a flex option in the Cougs’ backfield. He proved effective in the receiving game during his high-school career.

Dickert said two linemen stand out among the rest: tackle Landon Roaten, from Tomball, Texas, and guard Kendall Williams, out of San Diego.

Advertising

WSU lost three starters from its 2021 O-line, so the Cougars will be searching for experienced transfers this offseason.

“You’ve got to give these (young) offensive linemen time to develop,” Dickert said.

The team is still shopping for plug-and-play pieces at “four to five spots,” Dickert added. WSU could use a few linemen, a couple of DBs, another running back, a receiver and a tight end or two.

“The high-school market is pretty well dried up,” Dickert said. “We’ll attack the (junior college) market that we’ve had a lot of success with here in the past, as well as keeping an eye on the portal.”