PULLMAN — Washington State’s first-team offense showcased its big-play potential.

WSU’s No. 1 offense amassed 305 yards in the first half and scored 28 straight points. The “Crimson” team — consisting of offensive starters and defensive reserves — shined bright in WSU’s annual spring game, beating the “Gray” team 42-14 in front of a few thousand fans on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium.

New receivers DT Sheffield and Josh Kelly made highlight-reel catches. Starting quarterback Cameron Ward had an impressive performance, guiding scoring drives on four of his six possessions.

“Every day that we come to practice, as an offense, we’ve got a plan that we’re going to ball out and especially beat the defense,” Sheffield said. “Yeah, we’re very explosive on offense.”

Sheffield exhibited his speed early on. He broke free down the middle of the field for a 63-yard reception from Ward on the Crimson team’s second drive, setting up a touchdown. On the Crimson squad’s next series, Sheffield torched a defender on a deep crossing route and raced to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.

“He brings a different dynamic to this offense,” Ward said of Sheffield. “DT is a one-of-a-kind playmaker, someone who brings the top off for our offense. He’s going to give defenses struggles in our conference.”

Sheffield, a juco-transfer slotback, led all pass-catchers with 121 yards on three receptions.

“DT is the one that really stands out as I was watching it live,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said when asked to name top players from the game, which included 20 possessions. “I thought Cam was super sharp. He’s put in a lot of hard work, so I’m happy for him to see the results today.”

Ward, along with most of WSU’s first-team skill players, were held out of the second half. They had shown enough in the first half. Ward completed 12 of 16 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers and no sacks.

“I think his accuracy has really improved. I think his leadership is way better than it’s ever been,” Dickert said of the Cougs’ second-year QB. “We’re going to keep pushing him to make him the best version of himself, and I think he’s more comfortable in his skin now.”

On his final possession, Ward lofted a deep ball down the near sideline toward Kelly, a Fresno State transfer who has established himself in WSU’s starting lineup. Kelly jumped over a defender for the catch, then gained some extra yardage before being brought down. The 65-yard reception was WSU’s longest play of the day. Kelly finished with 82 yards on three catches.

Connecting on more deep passes has been an emphasis this spring.

“It’s our new mentality: ‘Great things happen when you throw the ball downfield,’ ” Dickert said. “I loved what’s happening after the catch, too. Josh isn’t just satisfied with making the play. He wants to make someone miss. I think you saw (backup receiver Tsion Nunnally) make some people miss. We got some guys that, if we get the ball in their hands in space, they can make some people miss.

“On the flip side, defensively, we need to tackle better. But I think we’ve got some guys that can catch it, take the top off and make something happen with the ball in their hands.”

Nunnally, taking reps with the second-team offense, tallied 84 yards on four catches — with 53 yards after the catch. Gray team receiver Carlos Hernandez, a true freshman, had 70 yards on four catches with a 29-yard TD grab late in the game.

The starting offense, led by first-year coordinator Ben Arbuckle, dialed up a trick play late in the second quarter. Ward fired a pass left to veteran slotback Lincoln Victor, who threw a deep pass down the sideline to tight end Cooper Mathers for a 46-yard gain. That set up the first of starting tailback Nakia Watson’s two touchdown runs.

Arbuckle’s system showed versatility throughout the game. The Cougs sometimes went with four receivers, then shifted to heavier sets that included two tight ends. WSU passed the ball 64 times and called 50 rushing plays.

“With the playbook opening up, it shows the flexibility coach Arbuckle has,” left tackle Esa Pole said.

Sophomore tailback Jaylen Jenkins had 62 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Crimson team. Watson finished with 17 yards and two scores on seven touches. Third-string quarterback Emmett Brown led the Crimson offense throughout the second half, which had a running clock, and went 11 of 14 for 165 yards.

The Gray team — the No. 1 defense and reserves on offense — made a fourth-down stop in the red zone on the opening possession. Backup QB John Mateer led a touchdown drive on his first series, but the Gray team didn’t score again until the 16th possession.

“Obviously, the Gray team, it didn’t quite go the way we hoped it was gonna go, but the energy all around I thought was really good,” linebacker Kyle Thornton said. “Even though we were competing against each other, we were celebrating each other’s success.”

Mateer completed 16 of 27 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown across eight possessions. Redshirt freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker shouldered tailback duties with the Gray team, recording 49 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He added a 35-yard reception on a wide receiver pass from fellow Squalicum High (Bellingham) graduate Leyton Smithson.

“We had some trick plays on both sides,” Dickert said. “I thought the coaches did a good job of putting some tough ones in there.”

WSU’s first-team Crimson offense went up against an inexperienced defense for a large part of the first half. Several defensive standouts played limited snaps. All-Pac-12 edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. were only on the field for the first series. Star cornerback Chau Smith-Wade participated in two drives. Starting safeties Jaden Hicks and Sam Lockett III were done after the first quarter.

The Cougs rotated defenders frequently throughout the game as they evaluated position battles at nickel, linebacker, backup cornerback and backup safety.

Reserve safety Joe Taylor led all defenders with six tackles. Five other players recorded five stops apiece. The two teams combined for nine TFLs and five sacks — players credited for sacks include Erling, second-string edge Andrew Edson, backup safety Bryce Grays, deep-reserve edge Peter Eyabi and defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh, a true freshman who’s had an impressive camp.

The Crimson team had a limited number of offensive linemen available, so it kept most of its starting O-linemen on the field for the entire game. WSU’s O-line struggled with protection issues last season, and sacks had sometimes been a problem in team drills during camp for the Cougs’ first-team offense. But the unit only surrendered two sacks on Saturday — one on each of the last two possessions of the game.

“They want to be better. They want to prove it. They want to take a step forward,” Dickert said of the offensive line.

The Crimson defense, mostly made up of reserve players, recorded two takeaways. Linebacker Joshua Erling jumped a red-zone pass from fourth-string QB Luke Holcomb for an interception on the first drive of the second half. Nickel Chris Jackson forced a fumble early in the game. Hernandez turned upfield after making a short reception, but Jackson caught up and ripped the ball free. Safety Reece Sylvester was there to recover it.