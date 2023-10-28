TEMPE, Ariz. — Ron Stone Jr. opened his mouth and shouted something encouraging to his Washington State teammates. He pointed his finger down, maybe emphasizing the importance of the moment, and he clapped his hands, perhaps trying to keep his teammates’ spirits up.

WSU was in trouble, down two scores in the third frame to Arizona State. Stone was doing his best to turn the tides. He may have succeeded in lifting up his guys, but the Cougars failed on the scoreboard, which didn’t show the visitors anything nice:

ASU 38, WSU 27

The Cougars lost their fourth straight, handing the Sun Devils their first win over an FBS opponent this season, for a host of reasons, almost all of which involved their defense. They could not stop the run. They failed to generate a turnover. Their first stop of the game came late in the third quarter, but by then, they hadn’t shown anything to suggest they could do it again.

The numbers will look grisly for Washington State, which yielded 237 rushing yards to ASU. The Sun Devils converted 8 of 11 third downs. Running back Cam Skattebo forced a bevy of missed tackles on his way to 121 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

Arizona State took the lead by scoring on five of its first six drives, the only miscue a missed field goal. The Sun Devils went touchdown, missed field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, scoring their 31st point — the program’s most in one game since their season finale of last season.

That’s why Washington State’s sterling night on offense went to waste. Quarterback Cameron Ward completed 35 of 50 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown, plus two rushing touchdowns, another promising outing in a season full of them. Running back Nakia Watson even ripped off a 16-yard rush during his 30-yard outing, the kind of rushing performance the Cougs will take at this point.

The Cougs’ defense could not make it count. On their first series of the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils secured a long passing play on a throw to Jalin Conyers, who hauled it in over WSU cornerback Cam Lampkin, who nearly missed a tackle, causing safety Jaden Hicks to run into Conyers and get an unnecessary roughness penalty. One play later, ASU scored, taking a 38-24 lead.

With that scoring play, WSU gave up 38-plus points for the third straight game.

So porous was the Cougs’ defense that even a bizarre play near the end of the first half got lost in the shuffle. On the final play of the first half, ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet completed a pass over the middle to Conyers, who caught it as the clock expired. The Sun Devils had no timeouts, so things were about to head to halftime — until Conyers went down, holding his knee.

Officials ruled that Conyers completed the catch, but because he went down with an injury, the clock stopped. That gave ASU time to roll out its field goal unit, which capitalized with a 51-yarder from kicker Dario Longhetto, good for a 24-21 lead at the intermission.

For Washington State, this was supposed to be the beginning of a softer part of schedule, a stretch of games that figured to give the Cougs a chance to get to six wins and earn bowl eligibility. They had played the toughest part of their schedule, the thinking went, and now they could get back on track against a lowly ASU club.

Now things get rickety for WSU. Next up on the schedule is a home matchup with Stanford, which gave Washington a game Saturday night before falling in the end. Can the Cougs win that one? More importantly, can they make a stop on defense?

Right now, nothing is guaranteed for Washington State.