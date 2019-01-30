The WSU Cougars and head coach Mike Leach agreed on a contract provision that will keep the head coach in Pullman through the 2023 season.
Mike Leach and WSU agreed to a contract provision Monday that will keep the Pac-12’s reigning Coach of The Year in Pullman through the 2023 season. Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys also agreed to a three-year contract through the 2021 season, WSU announced Monday.
“Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun in a news release. “There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come.”
Under Leach’s current agreement, his 2019 compensation will be $3.75 million, while the following four years he is scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. Details of Claeys’ contract were not released.
Under Leach, the Cougars set a school record with 11 wins in 2018, finishing 11-2 and ranked No. 10 ranking. In seven seasons as head coach, Leach’s Cougars have amassed 49 victories, while the team has gone to five bowl games in the past six years.
This story will be updated.
