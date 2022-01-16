PULLMAN — Veteran defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs won’t be returning to Washington State next season.

He won’t be transferring, either.

Hobbs, a five-year Cougar, has already begun his career as an entrepreneur. He announced Saturday night over Twitter that he’s “decided to not take my final year of eligibility so I can focus on some very exciting new opportunities on the way.”

Among other enterprises, Hobbs is a co-founder and co-owner of Common Language Brewing Company, which will open in downtown Spokane on Feb. 14, according to The Daily Evergreen.

An All-District Academic performer who owns a degree in digital technology and culture, Hobbs lists his specialties on his Twitter profile: “multimedia designer, content creator, podcaster, artist, college athlete, activist.”

So, it’s mot much of a surprise that he’s hanging up the cleats and directing his attention elsewhere.

Hobbs appeared in 29 games for the Cougars since his redshirt freshman season in 2018, making 11 starts and recording 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, started all four of the Cougs’ games last season and was one of WSU’s most productive interior linemen in 2019, when he started seven times and totaled 5.5 TFLs, both of his sacks and forced a fumble.

But Hobbs was used sparingly this season in a deep rotation at the D-tackle position. As of now, the Cougars’ top four DTs — Ahmir Crowder, Amir Mujahid, Christian Mejia and Antonio Pule — are returning in 2022. WSU also recently signed Nusi Malani, a promising transfer from the University of Virginia.

