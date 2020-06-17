The Washington State football team could get a shot playing Mike Leach — in 2030.

The Cougars announced Wednesday it signed a home-and-home deal with Mississippi State. Leach coached the Cougars for eight years before leaving in January to coach the Bulldogs. He’ll have to remain with MSU longer than he did in Pullman to coach against his former team.

WSU will travel to Starksville, Miss., on Aug. 31, 2030. The Bulldogs will visit Pullman on Aug. 30, 2031.

It will be the first time an SEC team has played at Martin Stadium. The last WSU contest against an SEC opponent came in the 2013 season-opener at Auburn.

Hockey

• The Western Hockey League announced a tentative Oct. 2 return date. The date is contingent on permission from local authorities, which the WHL is working with in regards to crowd size. The WHL said it’s committed to playing its full 68-game schedule regardless of when the season starts.

The WHL announced in March the “conclusion” of its regular season before the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer

• Lake Washington’s Jen Estes was named the Gatorade girls soccer player of the year for Washington. Estes led the Kangaroos to its first state title in November, beating Bellevue. The KingCo 3A/2A offensive MVP had 18 goals and 18 assists last season. Estes, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, has committed to Princeton.