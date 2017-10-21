We're bringing you live updates, highlights and analysis from Pullman, where the Cougars are trying to right the ship against Colorado after an upset loss at Cal last week.

The No. 15 Cougars fell back down to Earth last weekend, with a crushing 37-3 loss to Cal. The loss ended WSU’s unbeaten streak to start the season, and more than likely dashed the Cougars’ hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

In any case, WSU is still tied with UW for second place in a crowded Pac-12 North — both behind Stanford. The Cougars will look to get back on track and continue a stellar 2017 campaign on Saturday as they host the Colorado Buffaloes at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

Follow along with us as we bring you updates, highlights, photos and more from WSU’s Pac-12 matchup with the Buffs.

Top stories: