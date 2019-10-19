PULLMAN – A date with the Colorado offense was the right antidote for the struggling Washington State defense.

The Cougars forced three turnovers and held the Buffaloes without a passing touchdown in a 41-10 home victory Saturday, their first of the Pac-12 Conference season and their third in as many seasons against Colorado.

Anthony Gordon boosted his season touchdown total to 29 with four more on a rainy evening at Martin Stadium. He threw for 369 yards, including 109 to senior Brandon Arconado, who returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury and scored his second touchdown of the season.

Sophomore Max Borghi touched the ball 21 times, a career high, for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Colorado native now has nine touchdowns on the season, tying receiver Easop Winston Jr. for the team lead.

After giving up more than 500 yards of offense and 10 passing touchdowns in losses against Arizona State, Utah and UCLA, the Cougars’ defense held the Buffaloes’ offense to 320 yards. For the third consecutive year senior quarterback Steven Montez failed to throw a touchdown pass against Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12).

Montez finished 16 of 30 for 129 yards on Saturday, and in three career games against the Cougars he went a combined 40 of 78 for 349 yards. The Cougars finished with three interceptions, doubling their season total.

Colorado dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12.