LOS ANGELES — Maybe if Brennan Jackson made some big gesture, if he put his hands over his head or jumped for joy, the TV cameras would have noticed him. Washington State’s star edge was at the Rose Bowl back in 2017, when USC topped Penn State in a playoff game for the ages, and while he never made a cameo on the broadcast, he still remembers it fondly.

“Pretty cool,” Jackson said.

This time, when Jackson takes the field at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, TV cameras will most certainly capture him.

That’s because No. 13 Washington State faces a noon kickoff with UCLA, the Cougars’ road opener in Pac-12 play, and Jackson has forced the hand of cameras around the country. He’s blossomed into one of the best pass-rushers in the country, and facing a volatile Bruins offense, that may come in handy for the Cougars.

It also gives Jackson perspective on a situation that not all of his teammates share. As UCLA plays its final season in the Pac-12 and WSU continues to wade through the conference wreckage, the Cougs are playing for the final time at the Rose Bowl, the iconic stadium with a century of history. The arena, an oval that seats more than 100,000, has hosted thousands of games.

How do the Cougs, 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, make sure they win this one? Part of the answer, Jackson said, involves smelling the roses. The other part requires WSU not to get distracted.

“Kinda blocking all that extra noise right now,” Jackson said. “My only focus is beating UCLA in the Rose Bowl.”

To do that, Washington State will need to poke holes in UCLA’s defense, one of the single best in the entire country. The Bruins rank sixth nationally in points allowed per game, yielding just 11 on average. They check in at No. 11 in rush defense, giving up 77.8 rushing yards per game, and all year, they’ve given up just three touchdowns — two of which came in a loss to Utah two weeks ago.

The man behind that unit is first-year UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who most recently coached the Baltimore Ravens’ safeties. Before that, he was in charge of the Houston Texans’ secondary. An NFL guy through and through, Lynn helped last year’s Ravens surrender just 18.5 points per game, which ranked third in the league.

On the playing field, though, the engine of UCLA’s defense is star edge Laiatu Latu, a 6-foot-5 senior who has totaled four sacks and 18 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF has graded him as the nation’s eighth-best pass-rusher, and among edges, he ranks third. He posted three sacks in Week 1 alone, one the next week. He recorded just two QB hurries in his team’s loss to Utah on Sept. 23.

Also joining the Bruins’ pass rush are twin brothers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. Grayson has put up slightly better numbers, three sacks and 15 total pressures, but Gabriel has earned the better PFF grade, tallying one sack and 13 pressures. Either way, the lesson is clear: Washington State’s offensive line will have to hold up.

“I think their defensive front seven is the core of their team,” WSU head coach Jake Dickert said, “and I think it’s really challenging. Obviously, they put it on tape this year. So we gotta answer that bell.”

The Cougs in charge of that task are their offensive linemen, in this order: Left tackle Esa Pole, left guard Christian Hilborn, center Konner Gomness, right guard Ma’ake Fifita, right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe. This fall, that unit has yielded three sacks and 24 pressures. That’s good for PFF’s No. 28 ranking in pass protection efficiency — which ranks fourth in the Pac-12.

How will they fare against the Bruins’ linemen, though? That much only time will tell.

“I think they’re playing with supreme confidence on that side of the ball,” Dickert said. “And it’s shown, as one of the best defenses in our league. So it presents a big challenge, especially up front and how much they want to blitz.”

The good news for WSU in that department is this: Quarterback Cameron Ward has excelled against the blitz. In those situations, per PFF, he’s completed 25 of 36 passes (69%) for 430 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also made zero turnover-worthy plays, a statistic that’s about what it sounds like.

Really, if there’s any quarterback in the country who might be able to find ways around UCLA’s defense, it’s Ward. He still has not thrown an interception this season. He has piled up 1,390 passing yards. He has 13 touchdowns and, with no interceptions, he stands alone with Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman as the only signal-callers in the country with those figures.

To keep building on those, he’ll need to stay upright. That’s on WSU’s offensive line. How that unit fares might go a long way in deciding this one.

“I feel like if we just stay on schedule, have great timing, go through progressions, offensive line set the table from the first snap,” Ward then, “then I think we’ll be all right.”