For more than a half-century Bob Robertson’s unmistakable sign-off, “Always be a good sport, be a good sport all ways,” was as about as synonymous with Washington State football as the “Go Cougs” slogan itself.

Bob Robertson, who logged 52 years in the broadcast booth for WSU games, died Sunday at his home in University Place, The Spokesman-Review confirmed. He was 92.

Cougfan.com first reported the news, although details of Robertson’s death are still unknown. The website reported that Robertson was “surrounded by family” at the time of his death.

For five decades, Robertson’s voice was a fixture on WSU football broadcasts. The Fullerton, California, native who spent his formative years in Western Washington held the play-by-play title from 1964-2011 before moving into an analyst role for the final seven seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

He retired on Oct. 18, 2018, two days before the No. 25 Cougars hosted No. 12 Oregon in a national-television game that was featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show.

A plaque celebrating Robertson’s career is attached to the wall outside of the Martin Stadium press box booth that has had his namesake since 2009.

“I’ve been with the Cougars a lot of years, more than half a century, calling basketball, football for the fans around the Northwest and elsewhere around the country, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Robertson said in 2018. “It’s been great to be with you Cougars at your meetings and get-togethers, and I hope we can do it again and I’m sure we will.

“ … It is a matter of getting old is what it is. Everything seems to move a lot faster around me, I move more slowly. I hope to see you soon, I’m not going to go away. I like Washington State people and the school itself too much to do that. But I am going to be on the retired list, starting immediately.”

Robertson, born in 1929, began his partnership with the Cougars in 1964 and was behind the microphone for 589 football games, including a remarkable stretch of 568 consecutive games from 1964-2016. Robertson spent only three years away from the Palouse, from 1969-71, during a short stint as the radio announcer for the Washington Huskies.

The renowned broadcaster was named Washington’s Sportscaster of the Year on 12 occasions and received multiple Hall of Fame nods in 2001-02, being inducted into both the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Inland Empire Hall of Fame. His awards cabinet grew in 2004 when Robertson earned the Chris Schlenkel Award during a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Indiana, where he was the TV voice of Notre Dame football and basketball for two years in the 1980s.

Robertson is survived by his children Hugh, Janna, John and Rebecca, along with his seven grandchildren. He and his wife Joanne, were married for 59 years until her death in 2011.