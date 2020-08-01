Tsion Nunnally, a three-star wide receiver from Northern California, dropped a nice surprise for Nick Rolovich and the Washington State staff entering the weekend, committing to the Cougars Friday evening.

Nunnally becomes the school’s 15th commit in the 2021 recruiting class, the second wide receiver and the sixth prospect from the state of California.

The Cardinal Newman High receiver had one other notable offer from a Power Five school – Washington – and a few others from mid-majors, including the Hawaii program Rolovich left in January to coach at WSU, as well as Colorado State and Fresno State.

According to 247Sports editor and recruiting guru Brandon Huffman, Nunnally “is arguably the top player from the North Bay since the Jared Goff/Scooby Wright pair in 2013” and highlighted the receiver in an article titled “Ten players on offense in NW/NorCal we hope to see this fall.”

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Nunnally starred on Cardinal Newman’s one-loss, CIF state championship team, tallying 45 receptions for 770 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns with three games of 100-plus receiving yards. Nunnally had two touchdowns on two carries and also had one interception and four passes defended as a cornerback.

Nunnally’s Cardinal Newman team finished the season on an 11-game win streak and rolled over its five postseason opponents, winning those games by a combined score of 191-38. That included a 31-14 win over El Camino of Oceanside in the state championship game.

Although the Cardinals won’t play a fall season due to California’s postponement of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were considered by MaxPreps.com to be the 15th-ranked small school in the country on the heels of their state championship.