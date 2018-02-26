Eric Mele switches from special teams to running backs coach, and WSU announces its full coaching staff for the 2018 season. The Cougars lost six assistants to other jobs this offseason.

After loses six assistant coaches this offseason, Washington State has finalized its football coaching staff for 2018, the Cougars announced Monday evening.

Mike Leach officially announced the addition of Mason Miller, Matt Brock, Steve Spurrier Jr. and Tyson Brown to the coaching staff.

“We are excited to have our coaching staff finalized and in Pullman,” Leach said in a news release. “The amount of interest in our program was overwhelming, validating that we continue to be heading in a positive direction. With the most recent hires we were able to secure some great football coaches who are hard-working, great recruiters and share a similar vision for success.”

Miller, the new offensive line coach, comes to WSU from Nevada, where he just completed his first season under Jay Norvell. He played at Valdosta State under Leach, who was then the offensive coordinator, then spent much of his career working under Hal Mumme, who, with Leach, engineered the Air Raid offense.

Brock takes over from Eric Mele as special teams coordinator, and Mele will now coach the running backs, Leach announced. Mele has been WSU’s special teams coordinator for the last three seasons.

Brock joins the WSU staff after two seasons at Bowling Green, where he served as special teams coordinator and worked with the linebackers. Prior to his stint at Bowling Green, Brock was a defensive quality control assistant at Texas Tech.

Spurrier Jr. joins Leach’s staff as outside receivers coach. He comes to Pullman after a season as the quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach at Western Kentucky University, and is the son of College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier Sr.

Brown, a Bothell native, replaces Jason Loscalzo as the head of WSU’s football strength and conditioning program. He left WSU in late January to become director of strength and conditioning at Elon, but returned last week to replace Loscalzo, who left to become director of the Chicago Bears’ strength and conditioning program.

Brown was an assistant strength coach under Loscalzo for four seasons, and prior to that, worked at South Florida, UW and Sioux Falls.

The Cougars previously announced the hire of Tracy Claeys as defensive coordinator, Kendrick Shaver as safeties coach, and Darcel McBath’s promotion from quality assistant to cornerbacks coach.

WSU begins its Midnight Maneuvers offseason conditioning program on Monday night, with spring football commencing March 22.

The 2018 WSU football coaching staff is as follows: