For the first time since November of 2019, Washington State is inviting fans back to home football games at Martin Stadium, signaling a return to normalcy following a year that was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, WSU announced it will be lifting attendance restrictions this fall and allowing 100% capacity when the Cougars return to the football field in September.

Due to the pandemic, the Cougars hosted just one game at Martin Stadium in 2020 while enforcing strict attendance policies that prevented fans from viewing Nick Rolovich’s team in person.

When the Cougars open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Utah State (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), it’ll be the first game at Martin Stadium with fans since a home finale against Oregon State on Nov. 23, 2019.

Fans will have seven opportunities to see the Cougars at Martin Stadium this fall, including three home games within the first three weeks of the season. Following the Utah State game, WSU hosts Portland State on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks and USC on Sept. 18 at 12:30 p.m. on FOX in the Pac-12 opener.

The Cougars host Oregon State on Oct. 9 for Homecoming before returning home on Oct. 16 to play Stanford in a game that will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. WSU welcomes BYU on Oct. 23 and Arizona on Nov. 19 to close out the home schedule. The game against the Wildcats will kick off at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

WSU is accepting deposits for football season tickets in 2021, as well as three-game mini plans. Fans can purchase group tickets starting on July 12 and single-game presale tickets for CAF members and current season ticket holders will go on sale July 19. Access to single-game tickets for the general public will begin on July 26.

Both the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington also announced Tuesday they’d have full capacity crowds at home games this fall.