A laundry list of other Power Five programs came knocking for Christian Fitzpatrick, but the high school receiver from Michigan made up his mind on where to play next, largely using this piece of criteria.

“I chose the bast passing offense in the country,” Fitzpatrick wrote on Twitter Sunday upon announcing his commitment to Mike Leach and Washington State.

Fitzpatrick, who was on campus this weekend for a n unofficial visit, chose the Cougars despite holding offers from 11 other Power Five schools, including Oregon, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia.

The Waterford Mott High prospect from Waterford, Michigan, earned a three-star rating from ESPN.com and 247Sports, but is considered a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. Fitzpatrick is currently the highest-rated member of WSU’s 2020 recruiting class and is one of three wide receiver commits, joining Texas’ Cedrick Pellum and California’s Joey Hobart.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Fitzpatrick projects as an outside receiver, which will be a position of need for the Cougars next season, when Dezmon Patmon, Easop Winston and Calvin Jackson Jr. graduate.

Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, doesn’t show blazing speed on film, but looks to be more of a possession receiver who has sure hands and a big frame that can make him a threat in red zone situations.