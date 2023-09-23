PULLMAN — The collegial air of unity between Washington State and Oregon State was evident in the amiable mingling of orange- and crimson-clad fans in tailgates and other gatherings before their game on Saturday.

It was evident when the Washington State band played the Oregon State fight song prior to kickoff. And it was evident when a dune buggy then screeched onto the field carrying Butch T. Cougar and Benny Beaver, who disembarked carrying the other school’s flag. The two mascots did a little dance of solidarity before heading off toward their own fans.

Heck, even the hugs of the game captains from the respective schools after the coin toss seemed just a little more heartfelt. These two Pac-12 orphans have built an affinity based on their shared misery and mutual uncertainty, having been cast adrift by the rest of the conference.

And then the game started, and all of that empathy and kinship temporarily disappeared, replaced by an intense and hard-fought football game, one in which Cameron Ward solidified his standing as an elite quarterback — if he hadn’t already — in the Cougars’ 38-35 victory at Martin Stadium.

When a riled-up Oregon State defensive back was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first quarter for going after a Cougar wide receiver in a fit of pique, it was clear that harmony was on hold, at least for an evening.

In a game billed as the battle of the Pac-2, it was Washington State which came out as the victor. Coach Jake Dickert characterized the win as “one of those games that can really springboard your program to new places.” And it was Ward who springboarded the springboarding by completing 28 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns (plus a rushing touchdown) in a performance that was virtually flawless.

Advertising

“I think Cam deserves to be mentioned with the best quarterbacks in the country, period,” Dickert said. “He continues to show that, and I think nationally we continue to under-value him and what he’s doing.”

That sentiment certainly goes for the No. 21 Cougars, who rose to 4-0 by shredding an Oregon State defense — one that came into the game as the stingiest in the Pac-12 — for 528 yards. Granted, the Beavers’ stats this year were amassed against less-than-stellar competition, but they established their defensive bona fides last year, and the Cougs unleashed a barrage of big plays to take control. They scored on the second play of the first quarter (a 63-yard Ward-to-Kyle Williams TD pass) and the first play of the second quarter (a 44-yard pass from Ward to Josh Kelly, who had what Dickert termed “three Sports Center Top 10 catches on a sensational night).

The Cougs never trailed and often seemed on the verge of breaking the game open. But it got a little uncomfortable at the end when WSU was stopped at the goal-line in the fourth quarter, and Oregon State marched down for a touchdown with 1:12 left that cut the margin to a tense three.

A diabolically spinning onside kick ensued, with a pile of bodies converging on the ball and the Beaver sideline signaling they had it. But it was Washington State that recovered, leaving them to run out the clock before Cougars fans stormed the field. After Dickert led the masses in the WSU fight song, the players trouped happily into the locker room, where singing, cheering and a thumping bass line could be heard.

Dickert noted numerous times that the win wasn’t pretty while heaping praise on Oregon State, but said with a grin, “Winning ugly is going to be the prettiest thing ever in the Pac-12. No one is going to complain about it.”

Referencing an excruciating 44-41 loss to Oregon last year after a 3-0 start, Dickert said, “I just think belief is real and it’s really important. We had an opportunity to do this last year in Game 4, and we didn’t quite get there. To find a way to win this game against a team that, I’m telling you, is a top 15 team in this country, with how physical they are, it just takes us to a new level. It just really does.”

Advertising

And Dickert continued to advocate for the Cougars as they enhance their credentials as one of the best teams in the country, but with nowhere yet to go next season. Noting that WSU has no five- or four-star recruits, he hailed his squad as “greater than the sum of our parts because of our connection and how we play and the buy-in they have to their job.”

Dickert was particularly irked when he seemed to hear Lee Corso on ESPN’s “Game Day” refer to this game between two ranked teams as “the no one watches bowl.”

Washington State coach Jake Dickert: "It's well-documented what ESPN has done to try to get our league to where it's at." pic.twitter.com/3ExILIbyj9 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 24, 2023

Said Dickert: “I don’t understand that, because facts say people watch the Cougs, and people watch the Cougs more than every team that’s left over in the Big 12.

“I’d love to have a conversation with Coach Corso on the value he sees in breaking up the premier West Coast conference. I’d also love to have a conversation with Coach Corso on how he thinks student athlete’s mental health and flying them all over the country is a positive thing. I’m open to those conversations, because I’m fact based on everything I do.”

“I’ll just say this again: We belong. We belong.”

It was a point the Cougars made with conviction on Saturday — even if it was at the expense of their Pac-2 brethren.