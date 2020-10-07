On more than one occasion since he was hired at Washington State, Nick Rolovich has stated his admiration for the coaches who build the foundation, shaped the culture and stimulated the passion for the football program he inherited in January.

There’s Mike, the other Mike, Jim, the other Jim (Sutherland, not Sweeney) and long before each of those four, a renowned pioneer named Babe.

It isn’t just lip service from Rolovich either. On Tuesday, four days ahead of his first official practice as Washington State’s coach – something that’s been nine months in the waiting – Rolovich shared a glass of red wine with Mike Price, now a full-time Coeur d’Alene, in front of a fireplace at an undisclosed restaurant somewhere in the region. He didn’t divulge details of their conversation, but it’s hard to envision Rolovich leaving the table without prying out a few pointers on how to win games at WSU – something Price did more effectively than nearly every coach who’s come through the Palouse.

“Quite an honor, loved all the Coug stories and knowledge,” Rolovich wrote in a Twitter caption attached to a photo of the two coaches – their WSU tenures separated by nearly two decades. “Appreciate the time coach.”

Two years ago, when WSU’s sitting head coach needed ideas to rejuvenate his program at Hawaii, he paid a visit to the man who held the position at the time, needling Mike Leach for any advice he could offer, according to a 2018 feature story by The Athletic. In Key West, Florida, they barely talked football, but Rolovich deemed the trip a success, and the Rainbow Warriors responded with eight wins and a bowl appearance the following year.

But, while Rolovich intends to keep his predecessors in his mind and heart as the Cougars begin their delayed fall camp this Friday, the coach vowed his program won’t look too much like the ones run by the Leachs, Prices, Waldens, Sutherlands or Hollingberys of WSU’s past.

Advertising

“I can’t do it Mike Leach’s way, I can’t do it Mike Price’s way,” Rolovich said. “You’ve got to be yourself and you’ve got to do it your way, and as long as you have good values and care about these kids, then I think if you have good football knowledge and are able to teach, I think you give yourself a chance.”

During a Pac-12 media webinar that essentially served as the conference’s “media day” – the event normally held every year in Los Angeles – Rolovich spoke to reporters for the first time since the conference struck a partnership with testing manufacturer Quidel Corporation, and subsequently announced a late restart to the 2020 season.

As one of three programs in the Pac-12 that didn’t get a lick of spring football in, and as the only one installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, there are inherent challenges and hurdles Rolovich and his staff will face over the next four weeks. Those figure to be major talking points leading up to the opener, and possibly well beyond that.

But where could the Cougars, in some bizarre way, also benefit from these unusual circumstances? It’s a thought worth entertaining.

“I think you’re on to something,” Rolovich said. “Everyone’s had abnormal prep in whatever ways they had to deal with, but this is an opportunity for us to jump in and make some real noise. I see it as a complete opportunity — I didn’t necessarily want to take that stance publicly with you guys, but I’ve already done that. But for our team? Guys, it’s 60 minutes of football.

“Everyone’s getting the same amount of training camp, there’s six or seven games and it’s about who gets hot and who stays together and who believes they can win. Early on, you might get on a roll and who knows what’s going to happen. This isn’t a three-month deal. It’s who’s hot and who’s playing well at that time.”

Advertising

In a truncated season like this one, a three-game win streak may be enough to clinch a division title, while a three-game skid would all but seal a team’s fate. The 2019 Cougars opened 3-0, plummeted to 3-3 by mid-October, but still had time to correct their errors – and make a few more – to reach 6-6 and a bowl game. The margin for mistake may not be as vast this season, but the six-game schedule could also reward a team that limits injuries – and COVID-19-related absences, potentially – as well as one that catches lightning in a bottle.

“(It’s) not necessarily something I’ve brought up with the players, but why not us, why not now?” Rolovich said. “I see this as a good of a chance of anything to jump on people, especially if you’re picked last, jump on people. Pounce on people. Sorry.”

Honoring Beekman

For at least one season, nobody on WSU’s football team – neither offense or defense – will don the No. 26.

It’s one way the team will pay its respect to Bryce Beekman, the former Cougar defensive back who died in April from an acute intoxication of the drugs fentanyl and promethazine.

Rolovich said two things factored into preserving Beekman’s No. 26.

“Because we believe he’s still with us and will have an effect on how we move forward this season,” Rolovich said. “I think it’s hopefully it’s a tribute to him and his life and his family. I think that also can be hard to wear that number after a tough deal this team’s gone through. I think that’s the right thing to do, not only for Bryce and his family and his remembrance, but not to put that on some of the guys that are on the team right now. We feel like it was the right thing to do.”

Beekman, 22, would’ve been a projected starter in WSU’s defensive backfield this fall as a senior. The Arizona Western College transfer started all 13 games for the Cougars last season and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles.

Advertising

Kwete makes transfer official

Three weeks ago, Cosmas Kwete indicated he’d be playing football somewhere other than WSU this fall, announcing he’d entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The defensive end made his departure official Wednesday, revealing on Twitter he’d be finishing his career at FCS Northern Arizona to play with his brother Eloi, a sophomore defensive lineman. Kwete’s youngest brother, Richard, is a high school player committed to the Lumberjacks in the class of 2021.

“I want to bring an impact to the program and ball out with my brother Richard and Eloi,” Kwete wrote in his tweet.

Kwete could be a high-impact player in the Big Sky Conference and was thought to be in the mix for a starting role with the Cougars this season after playing in 11 games as a true freshman and recording 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery.