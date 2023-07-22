LAS VEGAS — Last year, when Cameron Ward transferred to Washington State, he had the great pleasure of taking part in the Cougars’ winter workouts. He had just moved from San Antonio, where he played quarterback for Incarnate Word the previous two seasons, and he might have been a tad out of shape.

“First time I saw Cam,” senior edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said, looking at Ward with a wide smile on his face, “one of our winter workouts didn’t go his way.”

Stone and Ward, seated next to each other for interviews at Friday’s Pac-12 media day, erupted in laughter. Stone danced around the details of Ward’s experience at the workout — “He rallied quick, and he got right in the groove of things,” Stone said — so it was clear Stone didn’t want to embarrass Ward too much.

Ward has taken a much less ambiguous tone about his second season at Washington State. He submitted a sterling first campaign. He’s just adamant that he can make his second even better.

“Just putting all the pieces in place now,” Ward said. “Wrinkling out the kinks for everyone in fall camp, myself, defense, receivers, O-line, D-line, everybody. So just putting it all in place, trying to keep everyone healthy during fall camp.”

If Ward is, he knows he can take the next step in his development. That, he says, is twofold: Establish better fundamentals, and step up as a leader.

Mostly, he wants to improve his footwork. He likes the work he did last fall, evading rushers like Jason Bourne and scrambling out of the pocket like Vin Diesel, but when he revisits the film, he notices he could have done better. Could have made better reads. Could have dropped back with more efficiency.

That’s the balance quarterbacks with Ward’s athleticism have to strike: Scramble effectively, not wildly. Make smart reads, not audacious ones. Drop back with purpose, not abandon. In Year One at WSU, Ward showed a tantalizing combination of talent and athleticism. In Year Two, he’s ready to harness it.

“He has elite, NFL talent. Period,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “And to get his feet and arm in-sync, and to have accuracy on the deep passes, is where he needed to greatly improve. He’s aware of it. We showed him. We saw the analytics. We watched the tape. You can go with two things: We don’t call out, we call up. And we called him up to a meeting to get better and improve.”

This summer, he’s made progress on that front by working with Ben Arbuckle, the Cougars’ new offensive coordinator. Since taking over in January, Arbuckle has shown Ward the importance of taking a standard three-step drop. “I feel like that’s gonna help me with my timing,” Ward said. “Get through pre- and post-snap progressions faster. And I’ve seen the changes that it’s made in spring ball, and I’m excited to see what I’m gonna do during the season.”

The Cougs, who open the new season with a road game Sept. 2 at Colorado State, would benefit in a serious way. Last fall, Ward made sure none missed his talent, completing 64.4% of his passes for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He made plays that stunned television commentators. He established an NFL draft profile for himself.

He just wasn’t always consistent, which is where Arbuckle might come in. We’re still in July, so who knows how this will develop as the season unfolds, but WSU’s new offensive coordinator figures to fit right in. An Air Raid coach at his previous stop of Western Kentucky, he guided a Hilltopper offense that averaged 497.3 yards per game (which ranked sixth nationally) and 36.4 points per game (which ranked 15th nationally).

Arbuckle and Ward will have a few new toys to play with, too. This offseason, to replace a couple receivers who transferred, Washington State landed wideouts DT Sheffield (NW Mississippi Community College transfer), Kyle Williams (UNLV transfer) and Josh Kelly (Fresno State transfer).

What they bring to the Cougs offense, well, let Ward gush about that.

“DT is very explosive. We didn’t really have that (last year) due to the injuries we had with Rob (Ferrel) and Renard Bell,” Ward said. “Josh Kelly’s a great route runner from the Z position. Kyle Williams, he’s a great route runner, too. He can win on go-balls. So each of them, even Lincoln Victor, they all bring something different to the table.”

Ward, though, doesn’t want to just toss slants to those guys. He wants to earn their trust, to push them to improve, to direct them like a quarterback. That’s the other part of Ward’s development: Blossoming into a leader.

By all accounts, Ward has already started to do so. He’s made conscious efforts to get to know his teammates better, which has resulted in a better bond, and in turn, that’s allowed everyone involved to connect on the field.

“I think Cam knows who he is better than he ever has in his life,” Dickert said. “He knows he doesn’t have to be flashy. He needs to be him. And being him is as good as it’ll ever be. So I think he’s found ways to connect with everybody on our roster, and I think that has empowered him to be a better leader.”

“I feel like I’m way more vocal than I was last year,” Ward added. “As the quarterback of the team, the team expects that from me, that’s what I’m gonna give them. So I feel like if I take on all the criticism of being a quarterback, I take on the ins and outs of being a quarterback, I thrive for the position.”

For Washington State, that’s the tantalizing part: Ward already does. How he improves this fall might make all the difference.