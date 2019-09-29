SALT LAKE CITY — The big question for any Washington State fan going into Saturday’s game was how would the Cougars respond after the demoralizing 67-63 loss to UCLA after leading by 32 points midway through the third quarter.

What we learned wasn’t what Cougar nation was hoping for. Washington State was beaten badly on both sides of the ball in its 38-13 loss at Utah, with coach Mike Leach saying his team was soft, and his players agreeing.

Here are three other things we learned from Saturday’s late-night loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The defensive issues against UCLA were not a fluke

The Cougars’ defensive performance wasn’t quite as bad as it was against UCLA, but that was only because that was a very low bar after giving up 657 yards.

WSU allowed Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley to have perhaps the best game of his career, completing 21 of 30 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns and running for two more scores. Several of the incompletions were dropped.

Utah receivers ran free all over the field, with Leach lamenting “we weren’t even close” to the receivers. He blamed that on defenders doing things on their own, playing like “free agents” and not heeding the play call. But the Cougars weren’t good against the run either as Utah rushed for 192 yards and didn’t have to punt until late in the game.

The Cougars need to make great use of the bye week, because if their defense doesn’t improve substantially, and quickly, it is going to be a long season in Pullman.

A few more running plays could help the offense

On the game’s first two plays from scrimmage, WSU sophomore running back Max Borghi rushed for 7 and 11 yards. And then, for some reason, he got just six more carries the rest of the game. He finished with 51 yards on his eight carries, an average of 6.4 yards per carry.

Quarterback Anthony Gordon said after the game that he should have audibled to more running plays.

A better running game might have made things easier for Gordon. Coming off a nine-touchdown game against UCLA, he was not nearly as sharp against a good Utah defense. He got burned when he threw into coverage, tossing two interceptions, but there were several plays when the receivers could not get open.

If Utah had had to worry about the threat of a running play, it could have opened up the passing game.

After feasting on poor defenses in the first four games, the Cougars need to up their offensive game with some tough defensive teams looming.

The Cougars badly need to regroup

Leach seems perplexed that this year’s team lacks toughness, a quality he said last year’s team had.

“We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold,” he said. “What is amazing about this is most of these same guys were on last year’s team (that finished 11-2) that was tough. We got nearly the same guys and all of a sudden they are not tough.”

One player after another said after the game that the team will come back stronger and tougher. They’d better, or the season will get away from them fast.

“We were soft tonight and we deserved what we earned,” Borghi said. “We’ve got to go into this bye week and prepare ourselves mentally and physically and get our minds right. Guys need to step up all over the board, for sure.”