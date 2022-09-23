Theme of the game …

The gameday atmosphere in Pullman will be electric as WSU (3-0) welcomes No. 15 Oregon (2-1) for a Pac-12 opener that will be watched by a full house at Martin Stadium and millions more on Fox.

WSU announced a sellout crowd earlier this week — the team’s first sellout since a Nov. 16, 2019, game against Stanford.

“We’ve got an amazing opportunity, and I’m proud of Cougs everywhere, because they’re going to show up and show out,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said.

The Cougars are searching for their first win over the Ducks since 2018, when ESPN’s College GameDay came to town. A few Oregon players remember the scene.

“It’s deceiving, because their stadium doesn’t hold a whole lot (about 33,000),” senior Oregon center Alex Forsyth said. “But it’s probably the loudest place I’ve ever been when there’s fans in there.”

A win would give the Cougars a major early-season lift in the Pac-12 race and propel the team into the AP Top 25 rankings.

When Washington State has the ball …

The Cougs’ Air Raid gave fans a taste of its potential last weekend, piling up four touchdowns and over 250 yards on its first 27 snaps in a rout of a struggling Colorado State team.

WSU appears to be finding its footing on offense after an underwhelming start to the season. Still, the Cougars haven’t yet put together a complete performance on that side of the ball. With a new system in place, chemistry takes time to develop. One of the primary questions facing WSU at this stage of the season: Has the offense truly settled in?

Can it show improvements to its consistency in its Pac-12 opener against a fast and physical Oregon defense?

“They’re doing things at a high level and doing it with elite talent and speed,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said of the Duck defense.

Quarterback Cameron Ward is still adjusting to the pace of play at the FBS level, but he’s shown progress each week and impressed against CSU when he improvised in the pocket, dodging traffic and rolling out to extend plays and cause breakdowns in the Rams’ secondary.

“That’s when quarterbacks go from good to great — when you have the ability to play some things off-script,” Dickert said of Ward, who has passed for 727 yards and eight touchdowns against three picks on a 65% completion rate so far during his first season in crimson and gray.

The Cougars’ aerial attack might have an advantage against a Duck secondary that has been somewhat prone to coverage lapses early this year. Oregon gave up more than 300 passing yards in two of its first three games. Defense has been an issue for the Ducks on passing downs. Oregon ranks last in the country in third-down defense, allowing conversions 58% of the time.

WSU’s receiving corps will be playing at full health. Renard Bell was sidelined due to an injury late in the CSU game, but Dickert said Thursday on his weekly radio show that the veteran slotback will be available on Saturday. The Cougars gained another big-play threat last weekend, when reserve slot receiver Robert Ferrel returned to the field after missing the preseason and WSU’s first two games with a foot injury.

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe, a preseason All-Pac-12 pick, is questionable to play, according to coach Dan Lanning.

When Oregon has the ball …

The key matchup in this game: WSU’s stacked defensive front versus Oregon’s immovable O-line.

Despite opening its season against a powerhouse Georgia defense and squaring off with a strong BYU front last weekend, the Ducks’ veteran-laden offensive line has not surrendered a sack this season.

“It’s a combination of: Our guys are doing well up front and the ball is coming out on time,” Lanning said.

On the other end, the Cougars are tied atop the Pac-12 and rank second in the FBS with 14 sacks. WSU is also the nation’s No. 2 team in TFLs (31).

“They bring some unique pressure that can create negative plays,” Lanning said. “Their defensive line is really aggressive.”

The Cougars alternate six edge rushers and five defensive tackles, all of whom have proved effective.

“They’re really deep,” Forsyth said. “They’re one of few teams that rotates down to their third group of guys, and they’re all talented.”

The Ducks take a balanced approach on offense, tilting slightly toward the ground game, which includes both speed and power. Their top four receiving targets all stand 6-foot-3 or above.

“They find unique ways, just like we do, of getting the ball in space and getting it to their athletes,” Dickert said. “That’s where they excel.

“They’re big at the line of scrimmage. They’re long and tough, and they surround it with a bunch of speed on the perimeter. They added a quarterback who has tons of game volume and he’s a great athlete.”

Prediction

ESPN’s College GameDay isn’t in town this time, but the Washington State Cougars are aiming for a similarly momentous victory.

“This is going to be just like GameDay,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “This can be the toughest place to play in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s gonna be a fun environment. This is the environment we can have each and every week. That’s the impact our people can make.”

WSU’s Pac-12 opener is shaping up to be a can’t-miss occasion. The Cougars are 7-point underdogs, but they will be fueled by home-field advantage and rising ambitions coming off a sweep of their nonconference schedule.

“We have a lot of confidence in ourselves,” receiver De’Zhaun Stribling said. “We have a lot of belief in the whole team. We’re rolling and we love it.”

WSU’s defense is off to an impressive start to the season, spearheaded by one of the nation’s elite defensive fronts. Oregon’s offense features explosive potential and one of the top offensive lines in the FBS. WSU’s Air Raid offense is starting to find its rhythm. The Ducks are stout up front and still searching for consistency in their secondary.

Expect the well-matched opponents to trade blows throughout the game. But we’re giving a slight edge to the home team and predicting a dramatic finish.

The pick: Washington State 24, Oregon 23