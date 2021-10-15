Washington State (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12)

4:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium in Pullman

TV/Radio: ESPNU; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: Stanford by 1.5

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 100 of 157, 1,187 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs

RB Max Borghi: 65 rushes, 332 yards, 3 TDs

WR Travell Harris: 39 receptions, 394 yards, 4 TDs

LB Justus Rogers: 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF

Stanford key players

QB Tanner McKee: 116 of 183, 1,449 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs

RB Nathaniel Peat: 49 rushes, 306 yards, 2 TDs

WR Elijah Higgins: 29 rec., 384 yards, 4 TDs

LB Ricky Miezan: 36 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Take control early

Stanford has led by more than 10 points at halftime in each of its three wins and trailed by more than 10 points at halftime in its three losses. Washington State has played its best in the first half this season, outscoring opponents 73-45. Getting an early lead against the Cardinal would seem to be a recipe for victory for the Cougars.

De Laura vs. McKee

This game might be decided by which sophomore quarterback plays the best: Washington State’s Jayden de Laura or Stanford’s Tanner McKee. De Laura is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 399 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Oregon State. McKee threw for a season-high 356 yards last week against Arizona State but was intercepted three times.

Play hard and with passion

The Cougars are in the second of three straight games at Martin Stadium. WSU took advantage of the home-field edge last week in a homecoming win over Oregon State. Now it is “Family Weekend”, and if the Cougars can play with the intensity and the passion they did last week, a third straight victory is within their grasp.

Hanson’s prediction

Will Stanford play like the team that beat USC and Oregon, or like the one that got blown out at ASU? Will the Cougars play like they did the past two weeks or like they did in losses to USC and Utah? It seems like a toss-up, so I’m picking the home team.

Prediction: Washington State 34, Stanford 31