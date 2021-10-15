Washington State (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium in Pullman
TV/Radio: ESPNU; 710 ESPN AM
Latest line: Stanford by 1.5
WSU key players
QB Jayden de Laura: 100 of 157, 1,187 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs
RB Max Borghi: 65 rushes, 332 yards, 3 TDs
WR Travell Harris: 39 receptions, 394 yards, 4 TDs
LB Justus Rogers: 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF
Stanford key players
QB Tanner McKee: 116 of 183, 1,449 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs
RB Nathaniel Peat: 49 rushes, 306 yards, 2 TDs
WR Elijah Higgins: 29 rec., 384 yards, 4 TDs
LB Ricky Miezan: 36 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Take control early
Stanford has led by more than 10 points at halftime in each of its three wins and trailed by more than 10 points at halftime in its three losses. Washington State has played its best in the first half this season, outscoring opponents 73-45. Getting an early lead against the Cardinal would seem to be a recipe for victory for the Cougars.
De Laura vs. McKee
This game might be decided by which sophomore quarterback plays the best: Washington State’s Jayden de Laura or Stanford’s Tanner McKee. De Laura is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 399 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Oregon State. McKee threw for a season-high 356 yards last week against Arizona State but was intercepted three times.
Play hard and with passion
The Cougars are in the second of three straight games at Martin Stadium. WSU took advantage of the home-field edge last week in a homecoming win over Oregon State. Now it is “Family Weekend”, and if the Cougars can play with the intensity and the passion they did last week, a third straight victory is within their grasp.
Hanson’s prediction
Will Stanford play like the team that beat USC and Oregon, or like the one that got blown out at ASU? Will the Cougars play like they did the past two weeks or like they did in losses to USC and Utah? It seems like a toss-up, so I’m picking the home team.
Prediction: Washington State 34, Stanford 31
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.