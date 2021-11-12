Washington State (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon (8-1, 5-1)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Autzen Stadium in Eugene
TV/Radio: ESPN; 710 ESPN AM
Latest line: Oregon by 14
WSU key players
QB Jayden de Laura: 160 of 251, 1,967 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs
RB Max Borghi: 112 rushes, 571 yards, 8 TDs
WR Travell Harris: 54 receptions, 574 yards, 6 TDs
LB Jahad Woods: 72 tackles, 4.5 TFL
Oregon key players
QB Anthony Brown: 153 of 241, 1,895 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs
RB Travis Dye: 134 rushes, 820 yards, 11 TDs
WR Devon Williams: 20 rec., 322 yards, 2 TDs
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: 29 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 TFL
Stop the run, again
Washington State did a great job of stopping Arizona State in its last game, a big key in the Cougars’ upset win two weeks ago before the bye last week. But the challenge is even bigger this week. The Ducks average 218.7 yards rushing per game and 5.4 yards per carry. If they can have numbers similar to that, it will open things up for quarterback Anthony Brown. But if WSU can stop the Ducks from running successfully and force them to pass, it has a decent chance of pulling off the upset.
Battle of the QBs
Both teams have quarterbacks who can make plays with their legs and their arm. Washington State sophomore Jayden de Laura outplayed ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the win over the Sun Devils. Brown has 428 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns and has also been one of the conference’s top passers. It seems likely he will fare better against WSU than Daniels, but de Laura could help negate that with a big game.
Start fast
WSU took quick control early against Arizona State and the Sun Devils looked like the team that was a 15-point underdog. If Washington State gets off to a quick start, expect the outcome of this game to come down to the wire.
Hanson’s prediction
The Cougars can put themselves in position to win the Pac-12 North with a win. That statement is a credit to their perseverance with everything they have gone through this season. It’s hard to overestimate how big a win this would be for WSU, but there is a lot at stake for Oregon, too, and the Ducks are at home.
Prediction: Oregon 35, Washington State 27
