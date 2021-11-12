Washington State (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon (8-1, 5-1)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Autzen Stadium in Eugene

TV/Radio: ESPN; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: Oregon by 14

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 160 of 251, 1,967 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs

RB Max Borghi: 112 rushes, 571 yards, 8 TDs

WR Travell Harris: 54 receptions, 574 yards, 6 TDs

LB Jahad Woods: 72 tackles, 4.5 TFL

Oregon key players

QB Anthony Brown: 153 of 241, 1,895 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs

RB Travis Dye: 134 rushes, 820 yards, 11 TDs

WR Devon Williams: 20 rec., 322 yards, 2 TDs

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: 29 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 TFL

Stop the run, again

Washington State did a great job of stopping Arizona State in its last game, a big key in the Cougars’ upset win two weeks ago before the bye last week. But the challenge is even bigger this week. The Ducks average 218.7 yards rushing per game and 5.4 yards per carry. If they can have numbers similar to that, it will open things up for quarterback Anthony Brown. But if WSU can stop the Ducks from running successfully and force them to pass, it has a decent chance of pulling off the upset.

Battle of the QBs

Both teams have quarterbacks who can make plays with their legs and their arm. Washington State sophomore Jayden de Laura outplayed ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the win over the Sun Devils. Brown has 428 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns and has also been one of the conference’s top passers. It seems likely he will fare better against WSU than Daniels, but de Laura could help negate that with a big game.

Start fast

WSU took quick control early against Arizona State and the Sun Devils looked like the team that was a 15-point underdog. If Washington State gets off to a quick start, expect the outcome of this game to come down to the wire.

Hanson’s prediction

The Cougars can put themselves in position to win the Pac-12 North with a win. That statement is a credit to their perseverance with everything they have gone through this season. It’s hard to overestimate how big a win this would be for WSU, but there is a lot at stake for Oregon, too, and the Ducks are at home.

Prediction: Oregon 35, Washington State 27