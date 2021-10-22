Washington State (4-3) vs. Brigham Young (5-2)

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium in Pullman

TV/Radio: FS1; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: BYU by 4 1/2

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 117 of 187, 1,476 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs

RB Max Borghi: 82 rushes, 421 yards, 5 TDs

WR Travell Harris: 44 receptions, 465 yards, 5 TDs

LB Justus Rogers: 43 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF

Stanford key players

QB Jaren Hall: 95 of 153, 1,449 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs

RB Tyler Allgeier: 49 rushes, 670 yards, 9 TDs

WR Niel Pau’u: 31 rec., 369 yards, 4 TDs

LB Ben Bywater: 58 tackles, 4 TFL

Be focused, be ready

It was a tough week for Washington State players, losing a head coach they seemed to like a lot and four of his assistants. It’s fair to wonder how focused Washington State was on football and this game during the week. WSU will need to move past Monday’s firings and be ready to play Saturday to beat a good BYU team.

Another big day for De Laura

Washington State sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura played a huge role in WSU’s wins the past three weeks, operating the run-and-shoot offense at a high level while keeping mistakes to a minimum. He will probably need another big game for WSU to improve its winning streak to four.

Start fast

It would sure help Washington State’s psyche if it did some things early to get excited about after all the issues the team dealt with this past week. If Brigham Young gets out to an early lead, you have to wonder how much fight WSU would show.

Hanson’s prediction

In a normal week, this looks like a pretty even game. But it wasn’t a normal week for WSU. It would be a huge accomplishment if Washington State won after everything that has gone on, but that’s a lot to ask for. Picking the other Cougars.

Prediction: Brigham Young 31, Washington State 23