Washington State (4-3) vs. Brigham Young (5-2)
12:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium in Pullman
TV/Radio: FS1; 710 ESPN AM
Latest line: BYU by 4 1/2
WSU key players
QB Jayden de Laura: 117 of 187, 1,476 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs
RB Max Borghi: 82 rushes, 421 yards, 5 TDs
WR Travell Harris: 44 receptions, 465 yards, 5 TDs
LB Justus Rogers: 43 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF
Stanford key players
QB Jaren Hall: 95 of 153, 1,449 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs
RB Tyler Allgeier: 49 rushes, 670 yards, 9 TDs
WR Niel Pau’u: 31 rec., 369 yards, 4 TDs
LB Ben Bywater: 58 tackles, 4 TFL
Be focused, be ready
It was a tough week for Washington State players, losing a head coach they seemed to like a lot and four of his assistants. It’s fair to wonder how focused Washington State was on football and this game during the week. WSU will need to move past Monday’s firings and be ready to play Saturday to beat a good BYU team.
Another big day for De Laura
Washington State sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura played a huge role in WSU’s wins the past three weeks, operating the run-and-shoot offense at a high level while keeping mistakes to a minimum. He will probably need another big game for WSU to improve its winning streak to four.
Start fast
It would sure help Washington State’s psyche if it did some things early to get excited about after all the issues the team dealt with this past week. If Brigham Young gets out to an early lead, you have to wonder how much fight WSU would show.
Hanson’s prediction
In a normal week, this looks like a pretty even game. But it wasn’t a normal week for WSU. It would be a huge accomplishment if Washington State won after everything that has gone on, but that’s a lot to ask for. Picking the other Cougars.
Prediction: Brigham Young 31, Washington State 23
