Washington State (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) vs. Arizona (1-9, 1-6)

6 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium in Pullman

TV/Radio: ESPN; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: Washington State by 15

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 180 of 287, 2,247 yards, 19 TDs, 9 INTs

RB Max Borghi: 112 rushes, 612 yards, 8 TDs

WR Travell Harris: 62 receptions, 683 yards, 7 TDs

LB Jahad Woods: 84 tackles, 4.5 TFL

Arizona key players

QB Will Plummer: 104 of 187, 1,058 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs

RB Michael Wiley: 79 rushes, 251 yards, 2 TDs

WR Stanley Berryhill III: 68 rec., 595 yards, 1 TD

LB Anthony Pandy: 70 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

No turnovers

Washington State has clearly been the better team, and the Cougars should win if they can avoid making big mistakes. But if Washington State loses the turnover battle, that would give Arizona a chance of pulling off an upset.

Be focused

The Cougars are coming off a huge game at Oregon, and have another huge game next week when they play Washington. But Washington State can’t afford to be looking behind or ahead against an Arizona team that has continued to play hard despite another tough season. That it will be the final home game for many WSU seniors should be enough reason for the Cougars to be motivated.

Make Arizona pass

Will Plummer was Arizona’s third-string quarterback to begin the season but injuries moved him to No. 1. Plummer has played better in recent games, but if Arizona can’t have success running to help take pressure off him, the Cougar defense should have a great night.

Hanson’s prediction

There is no doubt that this is a trap game for the Cougars, coming in between two big games. But I believe acting coach Jake Dickert will have the Cougars ready and the departing seniors will have good memories of their final game at Martin Stadium.

Prediction: Washington State 38, Arizona 20