Washington State (0-0) at Colorado State (0-0)

4 p.m. Saturday, Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network TV; 770 AM

Latest line: Washington State by 10 1/2

WSU key players*

QB Cam Ward: 320 of 497, 3,231 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs

RB Nakia Watson 144 rushes, 769 yards, 9 TDs

Edge Brennan Jackson: 41 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks

SS Jaden Hicks: 76 tackles

Colorado State key players*

QB Clay Millen: 169 of 234, 1,910 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs

RB Avery Morrow: 173 rushes, 834 yards, 4 TDs

WR Tory Horton 71 rec., 1,138 yards, 8 TD

SS Jack Howell: 108 tackles, 3 INTs

*Stats are from 2022

No turnovers

Washington State is expected to win this game, and it’s a game the Cougars need to win. Washington State would seem to have an advantage if it can avoid big mistakes. If the Cougars can win or be even in the turnover battle, they have a great chance to open the season with a victory.

Pressure the QB

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen, the former Mount Si High School star and the son of former UW and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, completed a team record 72.2% of his passes as a redshirt freshman last season for Colorado State. But Millen was sacked 55 times. The Cougars need edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. to make it uncomfortable for Millen in the pocket.

Big start for Ward

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward enters the season with high expectations and is expected to throw the ball deep more with new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle now calling the plays. It might be a great sign of things to come if Ward opens the season with an excellent game.

Hanson’s prediction

Washington State opened the week as a 14 1/2-point favorite, but wagering on Colorado State dropped the spread to 10 1/2. I think they got it wrong.

Prediction: Washington State 42, Colorado State 23