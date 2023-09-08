Washington State (1-0) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0)

4:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium, Pullman

TV/Radio: ABC

Latest line: Wisconsin State by 4 1/2

WSU key players

QB Cam Ward: 37 of 49, 451 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

RB Nakia Watson 7 rushes, 20 yards; 3 rec., 16 yards

WR Lincoln Victor: 11 rec., 168 yards

SS Jaden Hicks: 7 tackles, 1 INT, .5 sacks

Wisconsin key players

QB Tanner Mordecai: 24 of 31, 189 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

RB Chez Mellusi: 13 rushes, 157 yards, 2 TDs

RB Braelon Allen 17 rushes, 141 yards, 2 TD

S Hunter Wohler: 10 tackles

Slow down Wisconsin’s run game

The Badgers have been one of the top rushing teams in the country for years, and Buffalo could not stop Wisconsin’s ground game last week, with the Badgers rushing for 314 yards (7.9 yards per carry) in their season-opening 38-19 victory. Washington State’s best chance is to force the Badgers to pass.

Another big game from QB Cam Ward

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle had a successful first game together, with Ward throwing for 451 yards and three touchdowns. The Cougars defeated Wisconsin 17-14 last season, but the Badgers made it tough on Ward, allowing him to pass for just 200 yards (WSU had 268 yards as a team), and intercepted him twice. Ward will likely need to be more productive than that for WSU to win.

Feed off the crowd

This was going to be a huge nonconference game in any scenario, but with the Big Ten’s expansion leading to the end of the Pac-12 as we have known it, a win over the Big Ten Badgers would be even more satisfying. Martin Stadium will be rocking.

Hanson’s prediction

Wisconsin will want to avenge last year’s loss to Washington State, but the Cougars have plenty of motivation, too.

Prediction: Washington State 31, Wisconsin 23