Washington State (1-2) at Utah (1-2)

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 770 KTTH AM

Latest line: Utah by 15

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 43 of 70, 458 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

RB Max Borghi: 37 rushes, 575 yards, 2 TD

WR Calvin Jackson Jr.: 18 receptions, 262 yards, 1 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 23 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Utah key players

QB Cameron Rising: 21 of 34, 182 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

RB Micah Bernard: 35 rushes, 228 yards, 1 TD

WR Brant Kuithe: 13 rec., 138 yards, 1 TD

LB Devin Lloyd: 38 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT

Play with passion

It’s fair to wonder about the mindset of both teams. Washington State is coming off a 45-14 loss to USC after leading 14-0. It was the fourth blown lead of at least 12 points in coach Nick Rolovich’s seven games at WSU. Can the Cougars rebound? It has also been a tough start to the season for Utah, picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South. The Utes were ranked No. 21 after a season-opening win over Weber State, but that was followed by a 26-17 loss to BYU and a 33-31 loss in triple overtime to San Diego State. On Tuesday, Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer, who had started the first three games but was replaced by Cameron Rising during the loss to San Diego State, quit the program. Will the Utes rebound? In a battle of two programs coming off disappointments, the team that plays the hardest and with the most passion would seem to have an advantage.

Establish the run

The run-and-shoot is a passing offense, but the Cougars might be well served by running the ball more than they have because Utah, uncharacteristically, has been vulnerable against the run this season. The Utes are allowing an average of 162 rushing yards per game, ninth in the Pac-12, while ranking second in the conference in passing yards allowed (135 per game). This could be a big game for WSU running back Max Borghi if he gets enough opportunities to run.

Finish the job

Who knows if the Cougars will get a double-digit lead, but if they do, they need to keep it. Period. Every time WSU blows a big lead, it becomes that much harder to stop the trend. The fact that Washington State has been able to get big leads against some good teams is a sign that it can play at a high level. But it needs to play at that level for 60 minutes.

Hanson’s prediction

This is a very interesting game with both teams coming off very disappointing losses. Think WSU has a much better chance if Jayden de Laura is healthy enough to start at QB, but I can’t pick against Utah at home regardless.

Prediction: Utah 31, Washington State 24