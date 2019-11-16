Washington State (4-5, 1-5) vs. Stanford (4-5, 3-4)
1:30 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium
TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 ESPN AM
Latest line: WSU favored by 11
WSU key players
QB Anthony Gordon: 323 of 455, 3,387 yards, 34 TDs, 10 INT
RB Max Borghi: 585 yards rushing, 434 yards rec., 10 total TD
WR Easop Winston: 59 receptions, 719 yards, 9 TD
LB Jahad Woods: 92 tackles, 6.5 TFL
Stanford key players
QB K.J. Costello: 102 of 167, 1,038 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
RB: Cameron Scarlett: 172 rushes, 763 yards, 5 TD
TE Colby Parkinson: 36 rec., 412 yards, 1 TD
LB Casey Toohill: 51 tackles, 6 TFL
Stop the run
Stanford has built its offensive attack for years around a strong running game, but the Cardinal has struggled to run the ball effectively, averaging 120 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry. That, as much as anything, explains Stanford’s 4-5 record. But after Cal’s 196 rushing yards last week against WSU (5.4 yards per carry), Stanford will surely test the Cougars’ rushing defense early and often.
Take advantage of Stanford’s pass defense
Stanford has uncharacteristically had trouble stopping opposing passing attacks, allowing 255 passing yards per game. WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon and company need to take advantage of that.
The will to win
It has been a disappointing season for both teams, and the team that brings the most passion and energy will likely emerge the winner.
Hanson’s prediction
There should be a large and vocal crowd for Dad’s Weekend, and that might be the difference in this matchup of evenly matched teams. Prediction: Washington State 34, California 13.
