Washington State (5-5, 2-5) vs. Oregon State (5-5, 4-3)

6 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: WSU favored by 10 1/2

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 367 of 515, 4,314 yards, 39 TDs, 11 INT

RB Max Borghi: 696 yards rushing, 468 yards rec., 12 total TD

WR Brandon Arconado: 60 receptions, 869 yards, 6 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 101 tackles, 7.5 TFL

Oregon State key players

QB Jake Luton: 200 of 318, 2,306 yards, 23 TD, 2 INT

RB: Artavis Pierce: 135 rushes, 790 yards, 6 TD

WR Isaiah Hodgins: 73 rec., 1,021 yards, 13 TD

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.: 60 tackles, 14 sacks

Stop the run

The Cougars need to make Oregon State one-dimensional by stopping the Beavers’ rushing attack. The Cougars didn’t do that last season, allowing OSU to rush for 311 yards in a 56-37 WSU win. This season’s OSU team is much improved, and if it has another rushing game like that the Beavers would almost certainly win.

Test OSU’s rushing defense

The Beavers are last in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing 180.6 yards per game. The Cougars will undoubtedly throw much more often than run, but they should give running back Max Borghi ample opportunities to carry the ball.

Value the ball

Oregon State has easily exceeded outside expectations this season, and the biggest reason is they have committed a remarkably low four turnovers through 10 games. The Cougars have 16 turnovers in 10 games. The Cougars should win as long as they don’t lose the turnover battle, and they need to be mindful of Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who leads the nation with 14 sacks.

Hanson’s prediction

Expect lots of yards and points, but the Cougars will get more of each. WSU will beat Oregon State for the sixth straight time. Prediction: Washington State 48, Oregon State 34.