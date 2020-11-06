Washington State (0-0) at Oregon State (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reser Stadium

TV/Radio: FS1; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: Oregon State favored by 11

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: First college game

RB Max Borghi: 817 yards rushing, 597 yards rec., 16 total TD

WR Renard Bell: 47 receptions, 536 yards, 5 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 141 tackles, 10 TFL

(All stats are from last season)

Oregon State key players

QB Tristan Gebbia: 38 of 60, 347 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

RB: Jermar Jefferson: 142 rushes, 704 yards, 8 TD

WR Champ Flemings: 32 rec., 457 yards, 3 TD

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.: 62 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 14 sacks

(All stats are from last season)

Stop the run

This could be the key to the game for both teams, who would love to take pressure off new starting quarterbacks by being successful running the ball. Expect Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for 2,065 yards in his first two seasons at OSU, to get plenty of opportunities. WSU had the worst rushing defense in the Pac-12 last season (in both yards per game and yards per carry) and the Cougars desperately need that to change.

Win the turnover battle

OK, that’s not exactly a scoop, but the team that has the fewest turnovers will likely win. Is WSU true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura ready for this huge jump in level of competition? If he can avoid mistakes that often plague young and inexperienced quarterbacks, the Cougars will have a good chance to win. A lot of pressure will be on the WSU offensive line to slow down Oregon State star linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who led the nation last year with 22.5 tackles for loss and had three forced fumbles.

The unveiling of the run-and-shoot

New Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich has installed the run-and-shoot offense that he used successfully at Hawaii. De Laura played in the run-and-shoot system in high school, but it is essentially new to the rest of the team. Did the Cougars get enough practice time to run it well in the opener? We’ll soon find out.

Hanson’s prediction

This could be the easiest game of the season for both teams. The Beavers have the advantage of playing at home, and their new quarterback — Tristan Gebbia — is not only a few years older than de Laura but started against Oregon last season. That experience might be the difference in a game that is a toss-up.

Prediction: Oregon State 28, Washington State 27.