Washington State (1-1) at USC (3-0)

4:30 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV/Radio: FS1; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: USC favored by 13

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 43 of 72, 548 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

RB Deon McIntosh: 34 rushes, 239 yards, 2 TD

WR Travell Harris: 16 receptions, 201 yards, 2 TDs; 3 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 16 tackles, 3 TFL

USC key players

QB Kedon Slovis: 94 of 133, 970 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

RB Markese Stepp: 26 rushes, 135 yards, 2 TD

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 19 rec., 266 yards

S Talanoa Hufanga: 24 tackles, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble

Be ready

Washington State hasn’t played in three weeks because of COVID-19 issues, and USC hasn’t played in two weeks for the same reason. That Sunday’s game (moved from Friday) is expected to take place means both teams have at least 53 scholarship players available. Which team will have closest to a complete squad? Which team can make the more seamless return to action? The answers could be the key to which team wins.

Continued progress for DeLaura

Washington State true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura is expected to play after having reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. De Laura played very well in the Cougars’ first two games, and will likely need to play well again for Washington State to win.

Test USC’s rushing defense

The Trojans are allowing an average of 175 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry. Washington State running back Deon McIntosh has been outstanding in the small sample size, and it’s possible that star WSU running back Max Borghi will see his first game action of the season. If the Cougars can run the ball successfully, it should make things easier for de Laura when he throws.

Hanson’s prediction

USC is 3-0 but needed late comebacks to pull out its first two wins. Expecting Washington State to be in this game until the end. Picking USC because it’s the home team.

Prediction: USC 31, Washington State 28