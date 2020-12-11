Washington State (1-2) vs. California (1-3)

1 p.m. Saturday, Martin Stadium

TV/Radio: Ch. 13; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: California favored by 2

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 61 of 101, 682 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT

RB Deon McIntosh: 44 rushes, 304 yards, 2 TD

WR Travell Harris: 23 receptions, 275 yards, 2 TDs; 5 rushes, 61 yards, 2 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 22 tackles, 3 TFL

California key players

QB Chase Garbers: 85 of 136, 771 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

RB Damien Moore: 38 rushes, 188 yards

WR Kekoa Crawford: 19 rec., 232 yards, 2 TDs

S Kuony Deng: 31 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles

Forget last week

What game against USC? The Cougars need to erase the memories of Sunday’s 38-13 loss, when bad decision making, bad refereeing, dropped passes and a leaky defense led to a 28-0 first-quarter deficit. Washington State needs to have its focus squarely on Cal, which revived its season with an upset of Oregon last week.

Value the ball

Washington State freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura looked poised beyond his years in the Cougars’ first two games. Against USC he looked like a quarterback who was playing in high school last year. He threw two first-quarter interceptions that USC turned into touchdowns, then lost a fumble on WSU’s first possession of the second half. The Cougars will have a hard time beating Cal if they aren’t at least even in the turnover battle.

Make Cal one-dimensional

California will try to establish the running game. If the Bears can it would make things much easier for quarterback Chase Garbers. If the Cougars can get an early lead and force Cal to rely on its passing game, they will have a good chance to win.

Hanson’s prediction

The teams are trending in different directions. Cal is feeling much better about itself after beating Oregon, and WSU hasn’t looked good in its past six quarters. Expecting a better game from WSU, and not expecting the outcome to be decided until the final drive.

Prediction: California 28, Washington State 27