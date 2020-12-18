Washington State (1-2) at Utah (2-2)

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV/Radio: FS1; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: Utah favored by 10 1/2

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 70 of 110, 709 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT

RB Deon McIntosh: 44 rushes, 304 yards, 2 TD

WR Travell Harris: 23 receptions, 275 yards, 2 TDs; 5 rushes, 61 yards, 2 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 22 tackles, 3 TFL

Utah key players

QB Jake Bentley: 85 of 136, 771 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

RB Ty Jordan 61 rushes, 443 yards, 3 TDs

TE Brand Kuithe: 19 rec., 175 yards

LB Nephi Sewell: 35 tackles, 2 INT

A fast start

Washington State has played one game since Nov. 14, but the Cougars can’t afford to show any negative effects from lack of playing. They fell behind 28-0 in the first quarter against USC two weeks ago (its first game in three weeks), and never recovered. Not only would a fast start be a huge boost to WSU’s confidence, it could force Utah to pass more than it would prefer.

Get the ground game going

Washington State has run the ball well with Deon McIntosh as the featured running back and their ground attack should get a boost with the expected return of star running back Max Borghi, who hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. If the Cougars can run the ball effectively, it will take pressure off true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, who played well in WSU’s first two games but struggled against USC. Utah relies much more on running the ball than WSU, and stopping the Utes from controlling the game with their ground attack is job No. 1 for the Cougar defense.

Play with passion

This has been a very difficult year for the Cougars, with the late start to the season and three cancellations, including last week against Cal just 90 minutes before kickoff. But the Cougars can end this crazy season just like they started it, with a big road win (WSU won at Oregon State in its opener). The Cougars will likely need to take a big step forward to win, and playing with passion would be a good start.

Prediction

Utah has won its past two games after an 0-2 start, including an impressive 38-21 victory at No. 21 Colorado last week when the Utes scored the final 28 points. WSU has been trending in the other direction, and playing at Utah is always tough. Expect the Cougars to keep it close, but …. Utah 31, Washington State 24.