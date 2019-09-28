Washington State (3-1) at No. 19 Utah (3-1)

7 p.m. (PDT) Saturday, Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City)

TV: FS1

LATEST LINE: Utah by 6

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 137 of 183, 1,894 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INT

RB Max Borghi: 325 yards rushing (7.9 avg. per carry), 4 TD

WR Easop Winston: 26 receptions, 348 yards, 8 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble

Utah key players

QB Tyler Huntley: 64 of 84, 812 passing yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

RB: Zack Moss: 63 rushes, 393 yards, 4 TD

WR Brant Kuithe: 9 164 yards rec.,163 yards, 1 TD

LB Devin Lloyd, 31 tackles, 4.5 TFL

Forget last week

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, with Utah being upset at USC — and no one needs to be reminded what happened in Pullman last week after WSU led UCLA 49-17 in the third quarter. The team that can get past the loss and refocus will likely be the winner.

Stop the run

Utah might be without star running back Zack Moss, but the backups were effective after Moss left last week’s game with a reported shoulder injury. The Utes want to establish the run, and if they can, the task will get very difficult for the Cougars.

Hold on to the ball and stop returns

After not fumbling in its first three games, the Cougars lost four fumbles against the Bruins. That and UCLA’s kickoff and punt-return TDs led to the unthinkable. Those issues need to be cleaned up immediately.

Hanson’s prediction

The Utes’ pass defense was diced by USC’s backup QB, and now it faces a tougher test with Anthony Gordon. Utah has not beaten WSU since 2012, and the Cougars have not lost two straight in the regular season since 2016. Should be a great game between two teams who desperately need to win. Prediction: WSU 37, Utah 35.