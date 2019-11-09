Washington State (4-4, 1-4) at California (4-4, 1-4)

4 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: WSU favored by 7 1/2

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 278 of 397, 3,387 yards, 32 TDs, 9 INT

RB Max Borghi: 566 yards rushing, 398 yards rec., 10 total TD

WR Easop Winston: 50 receptions, 606 yards, 9 TD

LB Jahad Woods: 79 tackles, 5 TFL

California key players

QB Devon Modster 35 of 76, 380 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

RB: Christopher Brown Jr.: 131 rushes, 504 yards, 4 TD

WR Nikkio Remigio 18 rec., 251 yards, 1 TD

LB Evan Weaver, 127 tackles, 7.5 TFL

Beat them while they’re down

The Golden Bears have lost four straight games after a 4-0 start that included wins at Washington and Mississippi. It all started to go awry when quarterback Chase Garbers hurt his shoulder in the team’s first loss, to Arizona State. He was replaced by UCLA transfer Devon Modster, who later got injured and was replaced in Cal’s last game by true freshman Spencer Brasch. It is anyone’s guess who will start at QB this week (with Cal coach Justin Wilcox quiet on the subject) but whoever it is, the Cougars need to take advantage of a team that has scored 41 total points in its last four games.

Value the football

California has one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 and for the Bears to have a good chance to win, that unit will need to score a touchdown or two, or at least set up the offense with good field position by creating turnovers. If the Cougars can hold on to the ball, it will be very hard for Cal to win.

Score 28

Cal has not scored more than 28 points all season, so if the Cougars can hit that number, it should mean a victory.

Hanson’s prediction

WSU came to Berkeley with a 6-0 record in 2017 and lost 37-3. The Cougars should get some payback this year. Prediction: Washington State 34, California 13.