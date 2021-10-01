Washington State (1-3) at California (1-3)

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium in Berkeley

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: California by 8

WSU key players

QB Jayden de Laura: 43 of 70, 458 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

RB Max Borghi: 43 rushes, 259 yards, 2 TDs

WR Travell Harris: 24 receptions, 204 yards, 4 TDs

LB Jahad Woods: 32 tackles, 3 TFL

California key players

QB Chase Garbers: 93 of 140, 1,093 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs

RB Damien Moore: 59 rushes, 304 yards, 5 TDs

WR Trevon Clark: 13 rec., 217 yards, 2 TDs

S Daniel Scott: 27 tackles, 2 INTs

60 minutes of good football

The Cougars have been in position to win each of their four games this season, leading in the second half of every one, and yet they have just one victory. The trend of losing second-half leads — often double-digit leads — started last season and it becomes a bigger deal each successive week it happens. The only way to end the doubts that the Cougars must have when leading in the second half is to win.

De Laura and Borghi

It looks like quarterback Jayden de Laura, hurt two weeks ago against USC, and running back Max Borghi, injured last week against Utah, have a good chance to be ready to play. De Laura has been the Cougars’ most productive quarterback, so it’s a good bet he will start if he can play. A big game for Borghi, who has yet to match preseason expectations, would be huge for the Cougars.

Create turnovers

The Golden Bears have been known for their defense the past few seasons, but the offense — led by dual-threat quarterback Chase Garbers — has been the team’s better unit this season. Washington State recovered three of Utah’s seven fumbles last week, giving the Cougars a chance to win until the end. Getting a few turnovers against Cal might be enough to get the Cougars a victory Saturday.

Hanson’s prediction

California might be the best 1-3 team in the country, and playing at home is certainly an advantage.

Prediction: California 31, Washington State 21