Washington State (6-6) vs. Air Force (10-2) in Cheez-It Bowl

7:15 p.m. Friday, Chase Field in Phoenix

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks; 710 ESPN AM

Latest line: WSU favored by 10 1/2

WSU key players

QB Anthony Gordon: 465 of 647, 5,228 yards, 45 TDs, 16 INT

RB Max Borghi: 790 yards rushing, 566 yards rec., 15 total TDs

WR Easop Winston Jr.: 80 receptions, 927 yards, 11 TDs

LB Jahad Woods: 121 tackles, 10 TFL

Air Force key players

QB Donald Hammond III: 1,286 yards passing, 13 TDs; 491 yards rushing 11 TDs

RB: Kadin Remsburg: 155 rushes, 872 yards, 7 TD

WR Geraud Sanders: 29 rec., 736 yards, 7 TD

LB Demonte Meeks.: 97 tackles, 4 sacks

Slow the triple option

Air Force is third in the country in rushing yards per game at 292.5 yards per game, and WSU was 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing an average of 170 yards per game. The Cougars do not see offenses like the triple option Air Force utilizes. Quarterback Donald Hammond III often keeps it himself, but if you key on him, he will hand off inside to the fullback or pitch the ball to his tailback. And if your defense fully commits to the run, the Falcons can hurt you with a pass. They throw it fewer than 10 times a game, but have averaged 24.6 yards on their 64 completions. It’s a huge positive for WSU that it has had extra time to prepare.

Gordon, Gordon, Gordon

This is the final college game for WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon. He has put up huge numbers this season and he could have a big finale as WSU’s receivers should have an advantage against the Air Force secondary.

Play with passion

You can count on a service academy team playing with great passion. The Cougars come into this game off another tough Apple Cup loss. They need to match the Falcons’ intensity to win.

Hanson’s prediction

I don’t think either team will have much luck on defense. This seems like a game that will come down to the final possession. Prediction: Washington State 45, Air Force 42.